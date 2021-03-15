in Latest, Video

Biden’s massive stimulus. Inflation coming to America

The Duran: Episode 913

Not a single Republican in either chamber of Congress voted for Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package

https://www.businessinsider.com/stimulus-no-republican-in-congress-voted-for-biden-stimulus-package-2021-3?utm_source=reddit.com

By actually governing, Biden proves to be the un-Trump

https://chicago.suntimes.com/columnists/2021/3/10/22324230/joe-biden-governs-un-trump-presidential-politics-gene-lyons

Donald Duck
March 15, 2021

When the Fed prints money – $1.9 trillion to be exact – and also engages in QE and then funneling this paper it into the US economy this will have a number of results. First it will enrich the already rich as the stock market will climb to unprecedented levels – just as it did in 1929. This is not growth, however. it is asset price inflation. There is also a niggling little problem in the Bond market which is undergoing a massive sell-off and in doing to pushing up interest rates which the Fed is trying to push down.… Read more »

Donald Duck
March 15, 2021

Inflation is not accidental, it is THE POLICY.

Donald Duck
March 15, 2021

We’re not in a recession, we are in long-term depression. A depression is defined as a sharp-downturn, followed by a partial recovery, followed by a long period of sub-optimal growth. Starting with the Wall Street crash of ’29 blow up the low point of the downturn 1933 until the start of the US’s involvement in WW2

Protests in Greece. Endless lockdown deepens decades long crisis

Biden Border Crisis. Where is AOC?