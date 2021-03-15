Biden’s massive stimulus. Inflation coming to America
The Duran: Episode 913
Not a single Republican in either chamber of Congress voted for Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package
https://www.businessinsider.com/stimulus-no-republican-in-congress-voted-for-biden-stimulus-package-2021-3?utm_source=reddit.com
By actually governing, Biden proves to be the un-Trump
https://chicago.suntimes.com/columnists/2021/3/10/22324230/joe-biden-governs-un-trump-presidential-politics-gene-lyons
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
When the Fed prints money – $1.9 trillion to be exact – and also engages in QE and then funneling this paper it into the US economy this will have a number of results. First it will enrich the already rich as the stock market will climb to unprecedented levels – just as it did in 1929. This is not growth, however. it is asset price inflation. There is also a niggling little problem in the Bond market which is undergoing a massive sell-off and in doing to pushing up interest rates which the Fed is trying to push down.… Read more »
Inflation is not accidental, it is THE POLICY.
We’re not in a recession, we are in long-term depression. A depression is defined as a sharp-downturn, followed by a partial recovery, followed by a long period of sub-optimal growth. Starting with the Wall Street crash of ’29 blow up the low point of the downturn 1933 until the start of the US’s involvement in WW2