Putin delivers anti-globalist Davos speech. Macron delivers pro-globalist Davos speech

The Duran: Episode 874

DAVOS 2021: French president Emmanuel Macron says modern capitalism ‘can no longer work’

French president Emmanuel Macron has warned modern capitalism “can no longer work,” urging global leaders to focus on tackling inequality and climate change. “We will get out of this pandemic only with an economy that thinks more about fighting inequalities,” he said on Tuesday.

