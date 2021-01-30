German public furious with EU President Ursula von der Leyen over pandemic debacle
News Topic 34:
Europe’s Vaccine Disaster: Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Seeks to Duck Responsibility
Europe’s Vaccine Disaster: Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Seeks to Duck Responsibility
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is trying to get out of the firing line as anger grows over the EU’s botched vaccine rollout. It’s not the first time in her career that she has sought to evade responsibility.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Why do these failed politicians rise to the top in the EU commission. Don’t you know shit always rises to the top. Look at Kinnock. Mandleson, Briton and others All narsisicit failures in the UK all got to be commissioners.
This woman has bean nothing else but a total disaster on every position she has served, from an incredibly incompetent german defense minister that left the entire Bundeswehr practically useless, after she left it and advanced to her next position to wreck namely as the head of the European commission. One doesn’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out how that story will end.
Good grief; thank goodness we’re out.
Thanks Alexander.
It is a clear demonstration of the Peter Principle that works at all times everywhere, especially in government circles. https://www.investopedia.com/terms/p/peter-principle.asp#:~:text=What%20Is%20the%20Peter%20Principle%3F%20The%20Peter%20Principle,until%20they%20reach%20a%20level%20of%20respective%20incompetence.