German public furious with EU President Ursula von der Leyen over pandemic debacle

News Topic 34:

Europe’s Vaccine Disaster: Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Seeks to Duck Responsibility

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is trying to get out of the firing line as anger grows over the EU’s botched vaccine rollout. It’s not the first time in her career that she has sought to evade responsibility.

4 Comments
Philip McNeill
January 30, 2021
Why do these failed politicians rise to the top in the EU commission. Don’t you know shit always rises to the top. Look at Kinnock. Mandleson, Briton and others All narsisicit failures in the UK all got to be commissioners.

Daniel Martin
January 30, 2021

This woman has bean nothing else but a total disaster on every position she has served, from an incredibly incompetent german defense minister that left the entire Bundeswehr practically useless, after she left it and advanced to her next position to wreck namely as the head of the European commission. One doesn’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out how that story will end.

Jackie
January 30, 2021
Good grief; thank goodness we’re out.
Thanks Alexander.

David Robertson
January 30, 2021

It is a clear demonstration of the Peter Principle that works at all times everywhere, especially in government circles. https://www.investopedia.com/terms/p/peter-principle.asp#:~:text=What%20Is%20the%20Peter%20Principle%3F%20The%20Peter%20Principle,until%20they%20reach%20a%20level%20of%20respective%20incompetence.

