Another EU-UK Row: EU Accuses UK of Pandemic Export Ban which does not Exist
Covid-19: UK rejects ‘completely false’ EU vaccine export ban claim
Comments by the bloc’s top official that the UK stopped Covid-19 vaccine exports trigger a new row.
By Gavin Stamp Political reporter, BBC News A fresh row has broken out between the UK and the EU after the bloc’s most senior official suggested the UK had banned all Covid-19 vaccine exports. Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, wrongly claimed the UK had an “outright ban” on exports of vaccines produced on its soil.
