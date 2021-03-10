in Latest, Video

Biden recruits NYT to announce their super secret cyber war against Russia

100 Views 3 Votes 1 Comment

Biden recruits NYT to announce their super secret cyber war against Russia

The Duran: Episode 909

Biden preparing to launch series of ‘clandestine’ cyberattacks against Russia – NYT

Biden preparing to launch series of ‘clandestine’ cyberattacks against Russia – NYT

The Biden administration is gearing up to carry out cyberattacks aimed at Russian networks, the New York Times has reported, describing the provocation as a retaliatory measure designed to send Moscow a message.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

RussiaThe DuranBiden

What do you think?

3 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sally Snyder
Sally Snyder
March 10, 2021

Here are some very interesting comments from the American Admiral in charge of USSTRATCOM about how the United States needs to prepare for a nuclear war:

https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2021/02/preparing-for-nuclear-war-in-multipolar.html

The leap toward a global nuclear catastrophe is more likely than it has been since the early 1990s when the Soviet Union and the United States were facing off against each other particularly since Washington is feeling increasingly threatened as the multipolar world evolves.

0
Reply

Another EU-UK Row: EU Accuses UK of Pandemic Export Ban which does not Exist

9 signs that Biden White House is preparing for a major war