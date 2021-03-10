Biden recruits NYT to announce their super secret cyber war against Russia
The Duran: Episode 909
Biden preparing to launch series of ‘clandestine’ cyberattacks against Russia – NYT
The Biden administration is gearing up to carry out cyberattacks aimed at Russian networks, the New York Times has reported, describing the provocation as a retaliatory measure designed to send Moscow a message.
Here are some very interesting comments from the American Admiral in charge of USSTRATCOM about how the United States needs to prepare for a nuclear war:
The leap toward a global nuclear catastrophe is more likely than it has been since the early 1990s when the Soviet Union and the United States were facing off against each other particularly since Washington is feeling increasingly threatened as the multipolar world evolves.