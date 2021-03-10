in Latest, Video

9 signs that Biden White House is preparing for a major war

300 Views 7 Votes

9 signs that Biden White House is preparing for a major war

****News Topic 322*****

9 Signs That Chess Pieces Are Being Moved Into Place For A Major War In The Middle East

9 Signs That Chess Pieces Are Being Moved Into Place For A Major War In The Middle East

The American people are really going to regret putting the warmongers back in control. Joe Biden has been in the White House for less than two months, and the warmongers that Biden has surrounded himself with have been feverishly setting the stage for the next war in the Middle East.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouBiden

What do you think?

7 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Biden recruits NYT to announce their super secret cyber war against Russia

Nazi Healthcare Reforms Revived Under Biden- Strategic Hour on Rogue News