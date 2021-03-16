EU Turns Back on AstraZeneca as Sputnik V and Pfizer Divide the World
Covid-19: European countries suspend use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of blood clots
Denmark has temporarily suspended use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine as a precautionary move after reports of blood clots and one death. However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the UK’s regulatory body have said that there is no indication that vaccination is linked to thromboembolic events.
100% on the marj again Alexander. My 1st thoughts were sabotage by the EU!! Acting like chimpanzees at the cost of real people in the real world. Interesting take on the S5 V pH.
Best news in some time. The sooner enough people realize that these poison vaccines not only don’t protect us, but hurt and kill, and enough people will refuse to be vaxxed, the sooner that pretext scamdemic will disappear, the lockdowns will have to end, and while we’ll never return to the Old Normal after the total global financial crash, at least we’ll have a chance to avoid the New World Order which is nothing but a revival of the Feudal Age, forced on us using fascist methods, and based on a global neo-communist system following the Chinese model. (The DNC… Read more »
The deceitful AstraZeneca gene therapy is bogus “not for profit”. It also uses a genetically modified chimpanzee adenovirus. We also cannot sue the manufacturer should we suffer an adverse event. Furthermore, Health systems and their regulators are giving these products the hard sell and failing to advise populations that they can opt out. So there can be no informed consent. This is a breach of the Nuremberg Code, Point 1. How could good, decent, thinking people possibly trust AstraZeneca to have their wellbeing to the forefront?
Well said.
