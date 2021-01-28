Panicking EU Abuses AstraZeneca
News Topic 32
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Panicking EU Abuses AstraZeneca
News Topic 32
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Don't have an account? Register
Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.
To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%Accept
Here you'll find all collections you've created before.
merck has recently stopped working on wakseen stating natural immunity was superior
So disappointed that you guys seem to be supporting these vaccines which have not been thoroughly tested and have been cause serious harm and even death. You guys usually do more thorough research on issues and really need to do a lot of research on these harmful pharmaceutical products. The fact that the EU is having problems with manufacturing and distributing these harmful products may in fact save many European lives.
Totally agree. BigPharma has played a sinister role in this whole fake pandemic and has already made many billions on up-front payments for experimental “vaccines”, based on never before used gene-altering techniques which have had no long term trials, and for which they and the governments pushing them have been exempted from all legal liability. People are being scared and bulldozed by highly misleading statistics into having jabs for a virus which poses no threat at all to 99% of the population and for which most ‘cases’ don’t even have any symptoms! This could turn into a total disaster. Any… Read more »
Unlike the older type of vaccine developed by Oxford AstraZeneca, the “new mRNA technology” of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has not been thoroughly tested. Their trials did not include people over about the age of 68, children under the age of 18, people with allergies, pregnant and breastfeeding women, or people with underlying health issues. They STILL do not know how long immunity will last and the best estimates are four months to two years. Reportedly, elderly people have had serious reactions to mRNA vaccine and died, and some have become infected with Covid after being vaccinated. How can… Read more »