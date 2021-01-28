in Latest, Video

Panicking EU Abuses AstraZeneca

100 Views 5 Votes 4 Comments

Panicking EU Abuses AstraZeneca

News Topic 32

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

EUAlexander MercourisAstraZeneca

What do you think?

5 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
bogsik
bogsik
January 28, 2021

merck has recently stopped working on wakseen stating natural immunity was superior

1
Reply
Arlene Kahn
Arlene Kahn
January 28, 2021

So disappointed that you guys seem to be supporting these vaccines which have not been thoroughly tested and have been cause serious harm and even death. You guys usually do more thorough research on issues and really need to do a lot of research on these harmful pharmaceutical products. The fact that the EU is having problems with manufacturing and distributing these harmful products may in fact save many European lives.

2
Reply
Cilcoffin
Cilcoffin
Reply to  Arlene Kahn
January 28, 2021

Totally agree. BigPharma has played a sinister role in this whole fake pandemic and has already made many billions on up-front payments for experimental “vaccines”, based on never before used gene-altering techniques which have had no long term trials, and for which they and the governments pushing them have been exempted from all legal liability. People are being scared and bulldozed by highly misleading statistics into having jabs for a virus which poses no threat at all to 99% of the population and for which most ‘cases’ don’t even have any symptoms! This could turn into a total disaster. Any… Read more »

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Cilcoffin
0
Reply
Smoking Eagle
Smoking Eagle
Reply to  Arlene Kahn
January 28, 2021

Unlike the older type of vaccine developed by Oxford AstraZeneca, the “new mRNA technology” of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has not been thoroughly tested. Their trials did not include people over about the age of 68, children under the age of 18, people with allergies, pregnant and breastfeeding women, or people with underlying health issues. They STILL do not know how long immunity will last and the best estimates are four months to two years. Reportedly, elderly people have had serious reactions to mRNA vaccine and died, and some have become infected with Covid after being vaccinated. How can… Read more »

0
Reply

A Brief History of Economic Warfare and the American System

GameStop exposes Wall Street rigged game. Robinhood App goes full Market Manipulation