A Brief History of Economic Warfare and the American System

From the Canadian Patriot Review

This week, I had the great pleasure to speak with Ellen Brown (Founder of the Public Banking Insitute, and author of Web of Debt) on the topic of the American System of Political Economy, Social Engineering and the nature of economic warfare.

During this fruitful interview, we not only discussed the false polarization of Top Down (Keynesian) vs Bottom Up (Austrian School) thinking which has blinded so many citizens across the west to the real history of the American System, but also explored how hyperinflation, austerity, speculation and war have been used by the oligarchy to de-stabilize humanity for hundreds of years.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow, BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report