Daily case numbers dropping around the world since Biden’s election was certified By Carey List In what can only be termed as proof of Biden’s messianic calling as our saviour in these troubled tim…
Miraculously, Biden is Quickly Ridding the World of Covid-19
Daily case numbers dropping around the world since Biden’s election was certified By Carey List In what can only be termed as proof of Biden’s messianic calling as our saviour in these troubled times, there has been a sustained decline in Covid-19 cases around the world for over two weeks.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
This I predicted myself. DAMN IM GOOD 😅
Interesting essay:
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/01/27/carlson-how-democrats-new-election-bill-will-enshrine-fraud-in-us-system/