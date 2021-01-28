Companies Are Selling Stock at Record Pace! Europe Banks Face Mountain of Bad Debt

Companies Are Selling Stock at Record Pace to Start the Year – WSJ
Companies Are Selling Stock at Record Pace to Start the Year
Public companies have been taking advantage of a hot stock market by issuing shares at record pace in January. U.S.-listed companies have conducted 80 follow-on stock offerings this year through Friday, raising $16.35 billion. Both numbers are records for this point in the year, according to Dealogic data going back to 1995.
GameStop Mania Fueled by Record Options and White-Knuckle Shorts – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-22/record-options-and-white-knuckles-for-shorts-fuel-gamestop-mania
Surprise U.S. Existing-Home Sales Gain Caps Best Year Since 2006
Surprise U.S. Existing-Home Sales Gain Caps Best Year Since 2006
(Bloomberg) — Sales of previously owned U.S. homes increased unexpectedly in December, capping the best year for the housing market since 2006 as historically low mortgage rates helped power demand.Contract closings rose 0.7% from the prior month to an annualized 6.76 million rate, according to National Association of Realtors data released Friday.
Mountain of Small Loans Looms Over Europe’s Pandemic-Hit Banks – WSJ
Mountain of Small Loans Looms Over Europe’s Pandemic-Hit Banks
Miguel Ríos had a bustling business running four karaoke bars in Barcelona until the coronavirus forced him to shut them. He took out bank loans worth €80,000, equivalent to $96,000, put his 10 employees on a government wage-support program and hoped for the best.
The Standard hotel in West Hollywood is shutting down
The Standard hotel in West Hollywood is shutting down
The Standard hotel on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood is scheduled to close Friday, 22 years after opening with the financial support of such stars as Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz and Benicio del Toro. The location was the first that hotelier Andre Balazs opened in the Standard chain of boutique hotels.
The world now is ready for this pizza-making robot made in Seattle | king5.com
The world now is ready for this pizza-making robot made in Seattle
The coronavirus pandemic may have changed the stigma against automation in the restaurant industry, and Seattle startup Picnic is at the forefront. SEATTLE – Just as the restaurant industry is shifting, Seattle company Picnic believes the world might now be ready for its pizza-making robot.
THIS VIDEO IS A CONTINUATION OF THE PREVIOUS VIDEO…
More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.
No Title
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
No Title
Powell was just asked about GameStop stock. Said he doesn’t want to comment. Yea… We know you don’t want to comment on it because you’ve created this madness. David Liesman asked a follow up, specifically asked him to talk about super low rates creating a bubble #gamestop pic.twitter.com/JF0mPhS9PY
No Title
Powell: “The real unemployment rate is close to 10% when you include those who have left the labor force” Money printing does not impact asset prices. Stocks and low interest rates not very correlated #gamestop pic.twitter.com/qruhSmyBZL
No Title
We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt
No Title
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
“The fact that stocks are in a bubble is not a concern. Housing completely unaffordable, not a concern. The Fed considering increasing interest rates in 2023, huge concern. That’s what’s wrong here.”
