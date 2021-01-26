Risk Indicators OFF THE CHARTS Trigger Dot Com Flashbacks! Is Hyperinflation Guaranteed?

Every so often there are great bubbles that appear. Every single time there’s euphoria behind them. This bubble is the biggest the world has ever seen and has unlimited mania behind it. Anyone suggesting that this isn’t a healthy market is laughed at. Anyone pointing to absolutely any metric is considered a joke. But what is the consistent theme? The Fed. The Fed will save us. The Fed will tuck me in at night. The Fed will make all my worries go away. But the truth is that the Fed hates you. The Fed was created for the elite. The same elite that never seem to show up on the Forbes richest list. Hmmm… Interesting.
Jeremy Grantham Warns of Biden Stimulus Further Inflating Epic Bubble – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-22/grantham-warns-of-biden-stimulus-further-inflating-epic-bubble
BofA Warns U.S. Policy Is Fueling a Bubble in Wall Street Prices
BofA Warns U.S. Policy Is Fueling a Bubble in Wall Street Prices
Bank of America Corp. strategists warned the “extreme rally” on Wall Street that has pushed stocks to record highs, fueled by strong U.S. policy stimulus, is forming a bubble in asset prices. “D.C.’s policy bubble is fueling Wall St’s asset price bubble,” strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note on Friday.
Trading volume is up from 2020’s breakneck pace as retail investors jump in
Trading volume is up from 2020’s breakneck pace as retail investors jump in
Stock trading volumes are through the roof. It’s not just equity prices that are hitting new highs in 2021. Trading volumes for stocks and options are at records as well. “For trading volumes, the new year starts at a consistent, unprecedented strong & record pace,” according to Rich Repetto, who tracks trading volumes at Piper Sandler.
More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.
Covid-19’s Financial Toll Mounts as Homeowners Keep Postponing Mortgage Payments
A promising sign of a bounce back in the pandemic-ravaged economy has stalled: Fewer borrowers are resuming mortgage payments. The proportion of homeowners postponing mortgage payments had been falling steadily from June to November, an indication that people were returning to work and the economy was beginning to recover.
Census Estimates Show Population Decline in 16 States
Low birth rates, COVID-19 deaths and immigration cutbacks contributed.
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source.
“Do you think there is a case for hyperinflation?”
