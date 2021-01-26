Risk Indicators OFF THE CHARTS Trigger Dot Com Flashbacks! Is Hyperinflation Guaranteed?

source / The Money GPS

Every so often there are great bubbles that appear. Every single time there’s euphoria behind them. This bubble is the biggest the world has ever seen and has unlimited mania behind it. Anyone suggesting that this isn’t a healthy market is laughed at. Anyone pointing to absolutely any metric is considered a joke. But what is the consistent theme? The Fed. The Fed will save us. The Fed will tuck me in at night. The Fed will make all my worries go away. But the truth is that the Fed hates you. The Fed was created for the elite. The same elite that never seem to show up on the Forbes richest list. Hmmm… Interesting.

Jeremy Grantham Warns of Biden Stimulus Further Inflating Epic Bubble – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-22/grantham-warns-of-biden-stimulus-further-inflating-epic-bubble

BofA Warns U.S. Policy Is Fueling a Bubble in Wall Street Prices

BofA Warns U.S. Policy Is Fueling a Bubble in Wall Street Prices Bank of America Corp. strategists warned the “extreme rally” on Wall Street that has pushed stocks to record highs, fueled by strong U.S. policy stimulus, is forming a bubble in asset prices. “D.C.’s policy bubble is fueling Wall St’s asset price bubble,” strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note on Friday.

1200x-1.png (1200×675)

No Title No Description

Trading volume is up from 2020’s breakneck pace as retail investors jump in

Trading volume is up from 2020’s breakneck pace as retail investors jump in Stock trading volumes are through the roof. It’s not just equity prices that are hitting new highs in 2021. Trading volumes for stocks and options are at records as well. “For trading volumes, the new year starts at a consistent, unprecedented strong & record pace,” according to Rich Repetto, who tracks trading volumes at Piper Sandler.

More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

•

Covid-19’s Financial Toll Mounts as Homeowners Keep Postponing Mortgage Payments A promising sign of a bounce back in the pandemic-ravaged economy has stalled: Fewer borrowers are resuming mortgage payments. The proportion of homeowners postponing mortgage payments had been falling steadily from June to November, an indication that people were returning to work and the economy was beginning to recover.

Census Estimates Show Population Decline in 16 States Low birth rates, COVID-19 deaths and immigration cutbacks contributed.

— FOOTNOTES —

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

No Title The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money #finance #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report