Breaking out of Polarities: How a Generation was Brainwashed

From the Canadian Patriot Review

Why is it that so few Americans alive seem to have any real understanding of their own anti-imperial traditions or even the system of political economy that emerged out of the revolution as the first in history to put humanity, and the powers of mind above the laws of monetary profit? The ignorance of this historical truth has resulted in the susceptibility of many of Americans (as well as Europeans and other Commonwealth citizens) to believe that their only choices in the face of an oncoming economic meltdown is to support either Keynesian top down systems of control or Libertarian “anything goes” bottom up systems which strip government of all its authority to resist the actual trans national oligarchy.

In this interview with Rogue News, the Canadian Patriot Review’s Matthew Ehret discusses the historical dynamic of this fraudulent sleight of hand which will take us through some major events of history that have been scrubbed out of history books including:

The international dynamics of the American Revolution The science of human happiness advanced by Ben Franklin as the foundation for the American system of full spectrum economics The political controllers of Adam Smith, Malthus, Mill and even Carl Menger (founder of the Austrian School) The rise of the American System of protectionism, productive credit, and internal improvements through Germany with Friedrich List who Menger was hired to stop using a repackaging of Adams Smith’s mystical doctrines of self-organizing vice. The manufacture of WWI and WWII, as well as the growth of eugenics which British operatives like John Maynard Keynes were deployed to advance as the new controlling religion of world government under the League of Nations How the Top down money printing of Weimar and the bottom up do nothing, austerity approach of von Mises in Austria were both two forms of fascism while the actual “American system solution” supported by Foreign Minister Walter Rathenau and Russia (architects of the 1922 Rapallo Treaty) was destroyed with Rathenau’s assassination. How did this false Keynes vs Hayek attack and undermine what Franklin Roosevelt was actually doing by reviving the American System in the form of his war on Wall Street and London as well as his broader anti-colonial vision to establish a world of win-win cooperation alongside Russia and China?

These topics and more will be discussed in the video below. The first 16 minutes feature low quality audio due to a microphone issue.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow, BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation. He can be reached at [email protected]

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report