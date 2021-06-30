The Strategic Hour with Matt Ehret: The UN Charter vs Unipolar Rules Based Order

In this week’s edition of the Strategic Hour, the clash between two opposing conceptions of international law are explored with unipolar advocates of the “Rules Based Order” promoting a system of World Government on the one hand vs champions of the UN Charter and Westphalian system defending a system of multipolarity on the other.

Throughout this discussion, the clash of Franklin Roosevelt vs both Keynes, Churchill and the entire Financier oligarchy is explored alongside the origins of the UN Charter by reviewing the Four Freedoms Speech of Jan 1941, FDR Good Neighbor Policy of 1936, and Atlantic Charter of August 9, 1941 which all led into the formulation of the UN Charter drafted on August 14, 1941 (though only enacted on June 26, 1945).

We also review the fight to establish the Westphalian Principle in 1648 that ended the 30 years war and created the foundations for the modern sovereign nation state.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and in 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation . Consider helping this process by making a donation to the RTF or becoming a Patreon supporter to the Canadian Patriot Review

