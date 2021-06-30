Greek Gov incentive, 150 EUROS cash to 18-25 year olds
****News Topic 463*****
Cash incentive spurs 18-25 year-olds to book shots
Cash incentive spurs 18-25 year-olds to book vaccines | eKathimerini.com
The government’s announcement on Monday that it will offer a cash incentive for people in the 18-25 age group to get vaccinated against Covid-19 appears to be paying off.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.