The U.S.-Allied Lies About History

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

The U.S. Government and its ‘allies’ or vassal-nations lie in order to present themselves as democracies, as-if any imperial power, or any of its vassal (or colonial) nations, can even BE a democracy: that is impossible because none of the vassal-nations possesses sovereignty over its own land, and because the slave-master to those vassals is necessarily a dictatorship to them. This is what it means to BE an empire.

The U.S. Government doesn’t declare itself to be an empire but does routinely proclaim itself to be the world’s most powerful nation by right and not merely by power. By this means, it ‘justifies’ its remaining to be the world’s most powerful country. It asserts hegemony for itself alone: it claims that only the U.S. Government possesses such a unique right. On this basis, it asserts that any Government that questions or denies this is an enemy, not merely a competitor.

The best single example of this hegemonic declaration that I have seen was by the Nobel-Peace-Prize-winning U.S. President Barack Obama, who had just started the war in Ukraine in February 2014, and then announced to America’s future generals on 28 May 2014:

The United States is and remains the one indispensable nation. That has been true for the century passed and it will be true for the century to come. … Russia’s aggression toward former Soviet states unnerves capitals in Europe, while China’s economic rise and military reach worries its neighbors. From Brazil to India, rising middle classes compete with us, and governments seek a greater say in global forums. … It will be your generation’s task to respond to this new world.

All other nations are “dispensable.” Not only are the U.S. regime’s colonies (such as Germany, Japan, UK, France, South Korea, etc.) ‘dispensable’, but countries that the U.S. regime and its ‘allies’ have not YET conquered are. Furthermore, according to the U.S. regime’s viewpoint, which he expressed there, economic competition between nations is not ONLY for the U.S. State Department to deal with, but also for the U.S. ‘Defense’ (Aggression) Department to deal with: those future U.S. Generals will be doing their invasions in service to America’s international corporations, and not ONLY (if at all) for the American public (who pay the bills).

So: that American Nobel-Peace-Prize-winner was telling his nation’s future military that they represent the U.S. empire, even though the word “empire” didn’t appear in his speech.

Here are just “Ten Truths that Can’t Be Published Under the U.S. Regime” — but there are thousands more. Every empire is promoted by thousands of lies.

Among those thousands more of hidden-by-the-system truths is that U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s plan for ending all empires and creating after WW II a “United Nations” — he not only named it but in August 1941 drafted clear outlines of what it would have to be — were reversed by his immediate successor, so that the U.N. that now exists is a pale image of the organization that FDR had planned in order to prevent any WW III. Scholars almost universally are ignorant of this voluminously documented historical fact, or else lie to deny it, but the evidence is clear on it. This fact needs to be understood now, especially because both China and Russia are groping for a solution to it, but don’t even know that they are struggling to transform the U.N. into what FDR had planned it to be. This operation to deceive the public about that history was systematic, and was spearheaded in 1950 by Ike’s Secretary of State John Foster Dulles’s book War or Peace, which viciously lied about and misrepresented what Sumner Welles, FDR’s chief aide in designing the to-be U.N., had said and documented about this crucial history in his 1946 book, Where Are We Headed?.

A lot of ‘history’ is myth that is derived from liars. I therefore rely only on the original source-documents. They are commonly lied-about by deceivers, whose works then are used as sources by fools — even by academic ones. Thus, myths develop, and become widespread. Even footnotes aren’t to be trusted, because few readers can or do access a printed or spoken work’s sources so as to verify that the footnoted (or verbally referred-to) source exists and accurately represents its sources. Any primary source that can’t be immediately accessed by means of clicking onto a link (such as here) to examine that source might be misrepresented, and is therefore not trustworthy as representing that source.

The last three links just above (about Dulles’s misrepresentations of Welles’s book), provide an excellent example of this fact. As is normal, Dulles was never called-out for that lying. The vast majority of the scholarly ‘experts’, unfortunately, aren’t. Peer-review rarely catches misrepresentations, because scholars rely mainly on old-technology ink-on-paper footnoted secondary sources, which for most readers are hard-to-access if they exist at all, and so virtually invites deceivers. That’s why, for example, even today, most scholars believe the liar Dulles and ignore the primary source, which was Welles — whom Dulles profusely lied about (actually misrepresented Welles’s entire book, though rarely even mentioned Wells, whom Secretary of State Dulles had to have known was actually his enemy).

Perhaps Putin and Xi don’t know that their objective is to implement FDR’s plan, but they ought to know it, because this provides them the opportunity to root their own foreign policies, publicly, in the intentions of the most-respected political leader during the entire Twentieth Century, who just happens to have been America’s President during WW II — and their doing this would publicly expose that, ever since at least 25 July 1945, the U.S. Government has, regarding imperialism, actually taken up Hitler’s fallen and massively discredited banner, of “hegemony” — dictatorial rule over the entire world. It’s for Putin and Xi to disclose, to the world, this historical fact, because it is that, and because it would enormously empower their cause (which had been FDR’s cause). How could the U.S. regime argue against such facts?

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report