Pompeo kills “One-China” policy. Taiwan happy, China furious, Biden in trouble
The Duran: Episode 850.
Washington “One-China” Policy Dead As Pompeo Lifts Restrictions On US-Taiwan Relations
The embattled Trump administration has just nuked the decades long US recognition of the “One China” policy status quo in what surely constitutes the biggest shot across Beijing’s bow after months of anti-China escalation.
