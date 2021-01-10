in Latest, Video

Gab is ready for Trump. Fox News celebrities ditch Twitter

Gab is ready for Trump. Fox News celebrities ditch Twitter

****News Topic 241*****

‘Last Tweet’: Greg Gutfeld Joins Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, Lou Dobbs In Leaving Twitter

‘Last Tweet’: Greg Gutfeld Joins Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, Lou Dobbs In Leaving Twitter

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld joined other prominent conservative voices on Saturday by abandoning his Twitter account after the social media platform permanently banned President Donald Trump. “To be true to the resolution to myself: this is my last tweet. [O]ther than to read news, [I won’t] be on [T]witter,” Gutfeld first tweeted on Jan.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforougab

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Breaking out of Polarities: How a Generation was Brainwashed