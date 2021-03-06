Desperate Ursula Begs Biden’s Help on Pandemic as EU Eyes Russia’s Sputnik V
Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
President Joseph R. Biden spoke today with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He underscored his support for the European Union and his commitment to repair and revitalize the U.S.-EU partnership. Noting our shared values and the world’s largest trade and investment relationship, the leaders agreed to suspend the tariffs related to the World…
EU turns to US in scramble for Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
EU seeks to access AstraZeneca vaccines produced in US
The EU will urge the US to permit the export of millions of doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to Europe, as Brussels scrambles to bridge supply shortfalls that have hobbled its inoculation drive. The European Commission plans to raise the matter in forthcoming transatlantic discussions aimed at boosting collaboration on the fight against Covid-19, EU officials said.
