$1.9 Trillion Spending Bill: Revealed Massive GARBAGE Inside! More Bailouts for Insiders

Government is incapable of managing the economy. That’s an absolute documented fact. This is on all levels. Quite frankly, they shouldn’t try to. But they do, and they will. The new spending bill got passed so that people can get their checks, so that money can be dispersed to places where it is needed most. But when you look in depth, most of the taxpayer dollars are being wasted on other avenues. But they were lobbied. They were pushed. And your tax money went away. Just like that.

$1,400 stimulus checks: Here’s when direct deposits will be available

90 million of the $1,400 stimulus checks have been deposited. Here’s who got a payment About 90 million Americans now have those $1,400 stimulus checks in their bank accounts. The recipients are part of the first wave of payments that totaled more than $242 billion, the Treasury Department, IRS and Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced Wednesday. Additional batches of payments will be made in the coming weeks.

Is There Wasteful Spending In The New $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill?

Is There Wasteful Spending In The New $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill? Over the weekend, the U.S. House posted a first draft version of the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021” – a $1.9 trillion emergency aid package to help America recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden looks to ‘shots in arms and money in pockets’ to reignite faith in government

Biden looks to ‘shots in arms and money in pockets’ to reignite faith in government President Biden, saying “help is here, and hope is here, in real and tangible ways,” kicked off a week of high-level administration efforts to tout the benefits of his $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief package as he seeks maximum political benefit from his first major legislative victory.

The Fed must walk a fine line Wednesday as financial markets hang in the balance

The Fed must walk a fine line Wednesday as financial markets hang in the balance A resurgent economy, percolating inflation and a stock market ripping higher don’t seem to make much of a recipe for easy monetary policy. But that’s the position in which the Federal Reserve finds itself.

Federal Open Market Committee Projections

It took 25 years for stocks to recover ‘inflation losses’ from the 1970s | Sovereign Man

Global stocks steady ahead of Fed meeting | Reuters

Monthly Balance Sheets

Alternate U.S. Dollar Index Chart

Alternate U.S. Dollar Index Chart The SGS Financial-Weighted Dollar Index reflects a composite value of the foreign-exchange-weighted U.S. dollar, weighted by the proportionate trading volume of the USD versus the six highest volume currencies: EUR, JPY, GBP, CHF, AUD, CAD. The FRB Trade-Weighted Dollar is the Major Currency Index published by the Federal Reserve, with the USD weighted by respective merchandise trade volume against the same currencies.

Gold vs. the stock market | Sovereign Man

Bill Gross Surprises With Short Bets on Treasuries, GameStop – Bloomberg

Bill Gross Says His GameStop Short Made $10 Million (GME) – Bloomberg

Cheap Rents in San Francisco Lure Bargain Hunters After 27% Plunge – Bloomberg

Alibaba’s Web Browser Pulled From App Stores After CCTV Rebuke – Bloomberg

Your pension funds are a source of unfortunate circumstance. Too much debt and not enough cash to go around… More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

