Farm of the Future: AI+Blockchain & De-Extincted DNA Library – The Beast System Appears

— Ice Age Farmer

Farm of the Future: AI+Blockchain & De-Extincted DNA Library – The Beast System Appears

As new $314M AgTech facility promises Blockchain + AI to track food from seed to shelf, other companies are creating DNA libraries to use CRISPR gene modification to combine kangaroo with “de-extincted” mammoths to produce the “perfect” lab-grown meat. These, according to the technocrats, are the farms of the future — and understanding the agendas behind them is imperative if you wish to be able to feed your family in the future.

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger

