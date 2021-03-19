Farm of the Future: AI+Blockchain & De-Extincted DNA Library – The Beast System Appears
As new $314M AgTech facility promises Blockchain + AI to track food from seed to shelf, other companies are creating DNA libraries to use CRISPR gene modification to combine kangaroo with “de-extincted” mammoths to produce the “perfect” lab-grown meat. These, according to the technocrats, are the farms of the future — and understanding the agendas behind them is imperative if you wish to be able to feed your family in the future.
— FULL SHOW NOTES —
Watch on BitChute / LBRY / Odysee / YouTube
•
“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.