Trillions in DEBT and Deficits! First MAJOR Tax Hike Since 1993 Coming!

DEBT HITS TIPPING POINT

source

Did you think that the government would just give people money and that was the end of it? Of course not. Taxes will be increased in order to pay for it. But don’t worry because the big corporations will pay higher taxes to protect the little guy. Like how countless big corporations pay little to no taxes but that doesn’t really matter because as long as the government tells you they’re in control, perception is all that matters.

Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson says take profits in small-cap stocks

As small caps hits another record, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson says it’s time to cash in

Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson told CNBC on Monday he believes investors should take profits in the Russell 2000 following the small-cap index’s big run higher. The Russell 2000 is already up 19.5% so far in 2021, but its rally goes well into last year. It’s up about 53% since its Sept.

Foreign holdings of Treasuries rise in January as yield rise lures investors: U.S. data | Reuters

Foreign holdings of Treasuries rise in January as yield rise lures investors: U.S. data

Foreign buying of U.S. Treasuries grew the most in six months in January, data from the U.S. Treasury showed on Monday, thanks to a rise in yields that have been boosted by strong economic prospects which could also lift inflation.

MAJOR FOREIGN HOLDERS OF TREASURY SECURITIES (in billions of dollars)

HOLDINGS 1/ AT END OF PERIOD

Industry Economic Account Data: GDP by Industry

 

BEA: Data Tools

FX weekly: Time for J-Powws “taper tantrum” | e-Markets

Degrees More Advanced Than Bachelor of Arts Don’t Always Mean More Jobs for Men – Bloomberg

Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic Plan

Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic Plan – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-15/biden-eyes-first-major-tax-hike-since-1993-in-next-economic-plan

Biden Tax Hike: Income Levels of More Than $400,000 a Year Will Be Hit Hardest – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-15/biden-tax-hike-how-the-u-s-president-s-plan-could-affect-your-money

Yellen proposing global minimum tax on multinationals | TheHill

Yellen proposing global minimum tax on multinationals

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Janet Louise Yellen Ohio AG sues Biden administration over pandemic bill Treasury defends relief plan provision preventing use of funds for tax cuts Yellen says poor nations need COVID-19 aid MORE is working with other countries on an agreement to update corporate tax rules to establish a global minimum tax as the Biden administration considers raising taxes on businesses in order to finance spending priorities.

IRS Failed to Collect $2.4 Billion in Taxes From Millionaires – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-15/irs-failed-to-collect-2-4-billion-in-taxes-from-millionaires

Goldman Sachs: U.S. economy to grow 8% in 2021 – Axios

Goldman Sachs predicts U.S. economy will grow 8% this year

Economists at Goldman Sachs raised their GDP growth expectations for the U.S. economy to 8% for 2021 in a note to clients on Sunday night. Why it matters: If Goldman’s forecast is correct, it would mark the largest economic expansion for the U.S. in generations.

Tencent Loses $62 Billion, Wiping Out Value of Fintech Business – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-15/tencent-loses-62-billion-wiping-out-value-of-fintech-business

BMW Plans for All New Cars to be Reusable as of 2025, BamS Says – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-14/bmw-plans-for-all-new-cars-to-be-reusable-as-of-2025-bams-says

Retail Bitcoin Traders Rival Wall Street Buyers as Mania Builds

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/retail-bitcoin-traders-rival-wall-135353699.html

Bitcoin ATMs are coming to a gas station near you | Reuters

Bitcoin ATMs are coming to a gas station near you

A new feature has appeared at smoke shops in Montana, gas stations in the Carolinas and delis in far-flung corners of New York City: a brightly-lit bitcoin ATM, where customers can buy or sell digital currency, and sometimes extract hard cash.

Debt has gone out of control. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

JavaScript is not available.

Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

JavaScript is not available.

1 MILLION VENEZUELAN BOLIVAR NOTE. I’ve covered this issue for years quite closely and it didn’t take a fortune teller to realize what would happen. Once inflation gets out of control, it’s extremely difficult or impossible to stop. Good luck, Fed #venezuela #inflation pic.twitter.com/gmKqGiLLXg

JavaScript is not available.

BillAckman joins the group believing that inflation will pick up and its impact will be felt in markets. As far as I’m concerned, people are going to hate me more than ever. That’s ok. Be prepared for the worst. Hope for the best. Diversify. Hedge your bets.

JavaScript is not available.

“Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

JavaScript is not available.

IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

JavaScript is not available.

The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

# T h e  M o n e y  G P S

Farm of the Future: AI+Blockchain & De-Extincted DNA Library – The Beast System Appears