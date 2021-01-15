The One Indicator Paul Tudor Jones Says Watch Closely! Inflation Picking Up Steam Fast!

Mike Wilson from Morgan Stanley had been one of the most accurate analysts in 2020, with perfect timing at both the top and bottom in the earlier part of last year. Recently he has suggested the market is overdue for a correction, stating excesses are clearly present, and either prices must fall or go sideways, allowing for moving averages to catch up. The speed at which the markets have moved up are unsustainable and he believes a drop is coming.
above 200 DMA.jpg (1003×505)
No Title
No Description
what happens after massive overbought.jpg (1280×536)
No Title
No Description
fav assets.jpg (816×513)
No Title
No Description
gund 1.jpg (832×556)
No Title
No Description
pent up demand.jpg (838×586)
No Title
No Description
flooding the system.jpg (842×590)
No Title
No Description
gundlach zombies.jpg (833×597)
No Title
No Description
gund global cape.jpg (839×604)
bfm9465.jpg (968×519)
No Title
No Description
Fed’s Esther George cautions that inflation could rise faster than expected
Fed’s Esther George cautions that inflation could rise faster than expected
Long-dormant inflation could rebound more quickly than anticipated as the economy shakes off the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said Tuesday. Current measures show that inflation remains subdued, as it has been for most of time since the financial crisis of 2008.
Wall Street Visionaries Provide Chilling Views on Next Big Risk
Wall Street Visionaries Provide Chilling Views on Next Big Risk
(Bloomberg Markets) — Few predicted-and most were unprepared for-the enormous challenges that have kicked off this decade: pandemic, economic collapse, social unrest, and political divisions around the world. Yet it’s the job of a Wall Street executive to factor in all the unknowns.
Posthaste: Office towers struggle for relevancy as workers get comfortable at home — but will the trend last? Companies have other ideas | Financial Post
Posthaste: Office towers struggle for relevancy as workers get comfortable at home – but will the trend last? Companies have other ideas
Companies are eager for staff to return to the office – workers not so much
Russia’s $583 Billion Reserves Now Hold More Gold Than Dollars – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-12/russia-s-583-billion-reserves-now-hold-more-gold-than-dollars
How China won Trump’s trade war and got Americans to foot the bill | Financial Post
How China won Trump’s trade war and got Americans to foot the bill
Donald Trump famously tweeted that ‘trade wars were good, and easy to win.’ He was wrong on both counts U.S. President Donald Trump famously tweeted that “trade wars were good, and easy to win” in 2018 as he began to impose tariffs on about US$360 billion of imports from China.
The stock market continues to move higher and higher. We are seeing tech stocks, technology stocks rising higher and higher to new record highs constantly. Interest rates are very low and so investors are looking for places to put their capital, cash, money. Debt is expanding alongside this stock market growth.
— APPENDICES —
— The Money GPS: BITCOIN HITS $40,000 (Instagram Jan 7, 2021)
— The Money GPS: To get where you want to be, you have to know where you are now. (Instagram Jan 4, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Aim Higher (Instagram Dec 17, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Never lose money (Instagram Dec 16, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Master one thing before moving on. Know where you are in the cycle. (Instagram Dec 15, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Be a better investor | How to be a better investor. Window shop! (Instagram Dec 12, 2020)
- The Money GPS: The Untold Truth About Money. Inside the Failing Financial System Master Plan – Mini Documentary
- The Money GPS: How To Get Out of An Economic Crisis. Action Steps To Excel, Prosper, and Prepare!
- The Money GPS: If You’re Dealing With Unemployment, Wage Cuts, or Crisis THIS Is What You Must Do
- The Money GPS: Who Controls the World? These Organizations, Institutions, and Families Run the Show
- The Money GPS: Rothschild and Rockefeller Team Up With the Vatican! Follow the Money…
- The Money GPS: The Broken Economy Leaving Millions Without A Job! Economic Crisis or Opportunity?
- The Money GPS: BIS Central Banker Admits EPIC Level Crisis Is the Most Likely Result of Global Mass QE
— FOOTNOTES —
No Title
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
No Title
We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt
No Title
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
— PLAYLISTS —
• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse
• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions
How To Fix the Economy – Introduction
How To Fix the Economy – Bailouts
How To Fix the Economy – Food
How To Fix the Economy – Central Bank
How To Fix the Economy – Manufacturing
How To Fix the Economy – Financial Markets
How To Fix the Economy – Media
How To Fix the Economy – Overseas Investment
•
No Title
The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT
HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com
SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps
PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9
OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate
AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store
T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com
MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books
Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
“What do you think will happen with prices? Food prices, energy, commodities.”
#TheMoneyGPS
The Corbett Report: Your Guide to the Great Reset