The One Indicator Paul Tudor Jones Says Watch Closely! Inflation Picking Up Steam Fast!

Mike Wilson from Morgan Stanley had been one of the most accurate analysts in 2020, with perfect timing at both the top and bottom in the earlier part of last year. Recently he has suggested the market is overdue for a correction, stating excesses are clearly present, and either prices must fall or go sideways, allowing for moving averages to catch up. The speed at which the markets have moved up are unsustainable and he believes a drop is coming.

Fed’s Esther George cautions that inflation could rise faster than expected

Fed’s Esther George cautions that inflation could rise faster than expected Long-dormant inflation could rebound more quickly than anticipated as the economy shakes off the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said Tuesday. Current measures show that inflation remains subdued, as it has been for most of time since the financial crisis of 2008.

Wall Street Visionaries Provide Chilling Views on Next Big Risk

Wall Street Visionaries Provide Chilling Views on Next Big Risk (Bloomberg Markets) — Few predicted-and most were unprepared for-the enormous challenges that have kicked off this decade: pandemic, economic collapse, social unrest, and political divisions around the world. Yet it’s the job of a Wall Street executive to factor in all the unknowns.

Posthaste: Office towers struggle for relevancy as workers get comfortable at home — but will the trend last? Companies have other ideas | Financial Post

Posthaste: Office towers struggle for relevancy as workers get comfortable at home – but will the trend last? Companies have other ideas Companies are eager for staff to return to the office – workers not so much

Russia’s $583 Billion Reserves Now Hold More Gold Than Dollars – Bloomberg

How China won Trump’s trade war and got Americans to foot the bill | Financial Post

How China won Trump’s trade war and got Americans to foot the bill Donald Trump famously tweeted that ‘trade wars were good, and easy to win.’ He was wrong on both counts U.S. President Donald Trump famously tweeted that “trade wars were good, and easy to win” in 2018 as he began to impose tariffs on about US$360 billion of imports from China.

The stock market continues to move higher and higher. We are seeing tech stocks, technology stocks rising higher and higher to new record highs constantly. Interest rates are very low and so investors are looking for places to put their capital, cash, money. Debt is expanding alongside this stock market growth.

