Hottest Market in 2021? Used Cars. SPAC in Used Car Company Valued at $7 Billion

Cazoo and Carvana (CVNA): Everybody Wants To Be A Used Car Billionaire – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-04-22/cazoo-and-carvana-cvna-everybody-wants-to-be-a-used-car-billionaire

United States Total Vehicle Sales | 1993-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Calendar

United States Total Vehicle Sales | 1993-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Calendar Total Vehicle Sales in the United States increased to 17.70 Million in March from 15.70 Million in February of 2021. Total Vehicle Sales in the United States averaged 15.61 Million from 1993 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 21.77 Million in October of 2001 and a record low of 8.60 Million in April of 2020.

Crude Oil Prices Today | OilPrice.com

Crude Oil Prices Today | OilPrice.com Crude oil prices & gas price charts. Oil price charts for Brent Crude, WTI & oil futures. Energy news covering oil, petroleum, natural gas and investment advice

United States Crude Oil Imports | 2001-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Historical

United States Crude Oil Imports | 2001-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Historical US crude oil imports fell by 0.416 million barrels in the April 16th week, following a 0.443 million increase in the previous period, according to the EIA Petroleum Status Report. Crude Oil Imports in the United States averaged -6.61 Thousand Barrels from 2001 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 2702 Thousand Barrels in December of 2020 and a record low of -2518 Thousand Barrels in July of 2018.

Demand may exceed supply as CEO of one of the world's biggest hotel groups sees 'surge' in bookings – MarketWatch

Demand may exceed supply as CEO of one of the world’s biggest hotel groups sees ‘surge’ in bookings Travel and tourism will begin to bounce back by second half of 2021, according to data seen by Keith Barr, chief executive of Holiday Inn owner Intercontinental Hotels (IHG). But the boss of one of the world’s largest hotel groups warns about capacity constraints across the industry, in an interview with MarketWatch, and says the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is behind a “surge” in bookings at hotels, airlines and tour operators.

U.S. Home Sales Are Surging. When Does the Music Stop? – DNyuz

U.S. Home Sales Are Surging. When Does the Music Stop? As housing omens go, beware the trending Google search. In the first week of April, U.S. search interest in the phrase “when is the housing market going to crash” jumped 2,450 percent compared to the previous month, and is now more popular than anytime since 2004, according to Google.

A house just rented in the Hamptons for $2 million for the summer

A house just rented in the Hamptons for $2 million for the summer A home in the Hamptons rented for $2 million for the summer, as demand far outstrips a record low supply of homes for sale and for rent, according to brokers. The number of homes listed for sale in the Hamptons plunged 41% in the first quarter, marking the fastest decline on record, according to a report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel.

Amazon’s Automated Checkout Is Coming to Full-Size Supermarkets – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-22/amazon-s-automated-checkout-is-coming-to-full-size-supermarkets

Tim Draper on Twitter:

“The antidote for oppressive government and runaway taxes is….#Bitcoin.” / Twitter

Tim Draper on Twitter: “The antidote for oppressive government and runaway taxes is….#Bitcoin. / Twitter” The antidote for oppressive government and runaway taxes is….#Bitcoin.

What’s happening with commodities? More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

Wake up to the suits and ties. They're all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

JavaScript is not available. No Description

"HIGH RISK" #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. "Blind" bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it's not just #Toronto

"Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy" Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble

Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.

The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I'm creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

