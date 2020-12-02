Renewed fighting between the Turkish-backed factions in the countryside of Aleppo

local source learned that internal fighting between the Turkish-backed factions took place in the village of Al-Tafraa, in the countryside of Al-Bab, northeast of Aleppo.

Local sources told that clashes took place in the village between the militants of the “Hamzat” faction on the one hand, and others from the “Samarkand” faction on the other hand, both of whom are from the armed factions of the so-called “National Army” loyal to Ankara.

The sources pointed out that the clashes erupted after a dispute over smuggling of cargo shipments from the areas controlled by the Turkish-backed factions to the areas controlled by the “Qasd”, and that they resulted in injuries on both sides.

The “Hamzat” members arrested a leader of the “Samarkand” faction on the orders of the leader of their faction “Saif Abu Bakr”, after he accused the leader of the “Samarkand” faction of being corrupt and involved in smuggling cases.

It should be noted that the “Hamzat” division is one of the most prominent Turkish-backed factions involved in committing violations and war crimes, whether in Afrin, north of Aleppo, or in other areas of the faction’s deployment.

The elements of the “Hamzat” had recently participated, along with the “Levant Front” militants, in the attack on the “Farriyah” village in Afrin countryside, north of Aleppo, after the villagers prevented them from stealing olive crops and agricultural lands.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report