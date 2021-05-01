THIS Real Estate Tax Loophole Could Be Stopped and Pop the Real Estate Bubble

The stock and real estate markets are surging higher and higher. With ultra low interest rates, many are borrowing the maximum possible amount they can get to take advantage. After so many years of rock bottom rates, it’s hard to blame them. The challenge here is that whenever there is instability and fragility there is failure. The longer the chaos goes on for, the more people will get sucked in, causing systemic damage. This is inevitable and so people should be aware, ready and prepared.
United States Initial Jobless Claims | 1967-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Calendar
United States Initial Jobless Claims | 1967-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Calendar
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits decreased further to 553 thousand in the week ended April 24th from an upwardly revised 566 thousand in the previous week and slightly above market expectations of 549 thousand.
U.S. Sells Debt at 0% Yield for First Time Since Early Pandemic
Stocks Climb in Volatile Trading on GDP, Earnings: Markets Wrap
Risk-On Mode
Reflation trade returns as economic confidence surges
Credit Suisse board considers removal of risk chief
Credit Suisse board considers removal of risk chief
Credit Suisse’s board is considering removing the head of its risk committee ahead of a potentially embarrassing shareholder revolt at the Swiss bank’s annual meeting on Friday, according to people familiar with the situation. Several of the lender’s biggest investors have said publicly they will vote against the re-election of Andreas Gottschling in protest over the twin crises at Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital.
The Rich Find Haven in Dubai, and Luxury Home-Sale Boom Ensues
The Rich Find Haven in Dubai, and Luxury Home-Sale Boom Ensues
The wealthiest home buyers fleeing virus lockdowns for Dubai are still finding bargains aplenty, turning March into the busiest month ever for the emirate’s top-end residential properties. A record 84 properties, each worth 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million) or more, changed hands last month, according to data from real estate consultant Property Monitor.
High End
Sales of expensive residential properties in Dubai hit a record in March
New York City to Visitors: We Need You
New York City to Visitors: We Need You
New York City will spend $30 million on a tourism campaign set to launch in June, aiming to revive a sector that has struggled throughout the pandemic, officials said. “It’s critical that we deliver the message that New York City is open and welcoming visitors once again,” said Fred Dixon, president and chief executive officer of NYC & Company, the city’s official tourism organization.
Manhattan Retail Rents Extend Slide, Showing Covid's Full Impact
Biden Proposal Would Close Longtime Real-Estate Tax Loophole
Biden Proposal Would Close Longtime Real-Estate Tax Loophole
President Biden’s new economic plan would eliminate a tax break for many real-estate owners that has enabled them to defer paying capital gains on property sales. Closing that tax loophole, which has existed since 1921, is part of his $1.9 trillion spending package for new social programs. The current law allows investors to defer paying tax on real-estate gains if they reinvest the proceeds in other properties within six months of the sale.
Las Vegas is seeing a surge of visitors again: 'It's like somebody turned on a light switch'
Las Vegas is seeing a surge of visitors again: ‘It’s like somebody turned on a light switch’
After a year of battling the coronavirus on the front lines, health-care workers Charmaine Lamsin and Dennis Bowman were overdue for a vacation when they spotted a cheap flight to Las Vegas in March. For just $33 per person, the husband and wife could fly from their Seattle home to the entertainment capital of the world, where hotel prices were as unbelievable as the airfare.
SEC Punts Long-Awaited Bitcoin ETF Decision to at Least June
ETHUSD Exchange Rate
ETHUSD Exchange Rate
The Trading Economics Application Programming Interface (API) provides direct access to our data. It allows API clients to download millions of rows of historical data, to query our real-time economic calendar, subscribe to updates and receive quotes for currencies, commodities, stocks and bonds.
World's first Dogecoin billionaire has stock hit $11BILLION after Elon Musk dubs self 'Dogefather' in crypto boom
World’s first Dogecoin billionaire has stock hit $11B in Musk crypto boom
THE world’s first dogecoin billionaire watched their stock soar to $11BILLION as the “joke” cryptocurrency boomed after Elon Musk dubbed himself the “Dogefather”. Its value rocketed after the Tesla tycoon spoke out ahead of a much-hyped appearance on SNL suggesting he might talk about it on the hit show watched by millions.
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to begin selling tickets for New Shepard
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin will soon begin selling tickets for rides on its space tourism rocket
Jeff Bezos’ space venture Blue Origin said in a video released Thursday it will soon begin selling tickets for rides on its space tourism rocket called New Shepard. “Guys, how exciting is this – come on!” Bezos said in the video.
The 1031 exchange has been the best tax deferring strategy the U.S. has ever had. Real estate investors have benefitted to a great degree. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.
The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter”
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
The Money GPS on Twitter: “CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2 / Twitter”
CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2
The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter”
“HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK
The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter”
“Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A
The Money GPS on Twitter: “IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta / Twitter”
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse
• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions
How To Fix the Economy – Introduction
How To Fix the Economy – Bailouts
How To Fix the Economy – Food
How To Fix the Economy – Central Bank
How To Fix the Economy – Manufacturing
How To Fix the Economy – Financial Markets
How To Fix the Economy – Media
How To Fix the Economy – Overseas Investment
The Money GPS on Twitter: “Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them. pic.twitter.com/kF9UV6euK0 / Twitter”
Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.
The Money GPS on Twitter: “The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT / Twitter”
The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It's simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
“Do you think the 1031 exchange is an important aspect to real estate investors in the US?”
