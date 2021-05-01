THIS Real Estate Tax Loophole Could Be Stopped and Pop the Real Estate Bubble

source / The Money GPS

The stock and real estate markets are surging higher and higher. With ultra low interest rates, many are borrowing the maximum possible amount they can get to take advantage. After so many years of rock bottom rates, it’s hard to blame them. The challenge here is that whenever there is instability and fragility there is failure. The longer the chaos goes on for, the more people will get sucked in, causing systemic damage. This is inevitable and so people should be aware, ready and prepared.

United States Initial Jobless Claims | 1967-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Calendar

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits decreased further to 553 thousand in the week ended April 24th from an upwardly revised 566 thousand in the previous week and slightly above market expectations of 549 thousand.

U.S. Sells Debt at 0% Yield for First Time Since Early Pandemic – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-29/u-s-sells-debt-at-0-yield-for-first-time-since-early-pandemic

Stocks Climb in Volatile Trading on GDP, Earnings: Markets Wrap – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-28/asia-stocks-to-edge-higher-bonds-gain-after-fed-markets-wrap

Risk-On Mode



Reflation trade returns as economic confidence surges



Credit Suisse board considers removal of risk chief | Financial Times

Credit Suisse board considers removal of risk chief Credit Suisse’s board is considering removing the head of its risk committee ahead of a potentially embarrassing shareholder revolt at the Swiss bank’s annual meeting on Friday, according to people familiar with the situation. Several of the lender’s biggest investors have said publicly they will vote against the re-election of Andreas Gottschling in protest over the twin crises at Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital.

The Rich Find Haven in Dubai, and Luxury Home-Sale Boom Ensues

The Rich Find Haven in Dubai, and Luxury Home-Sale Boom Ensues The wealthiest home buyers fleeing virus lockdowns for Dubai are still finding bargains aplenty, turning March into the busiest month ever for the emirate’s top-end residential properties. A record 84 properties, each worth 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million) or more, changed hands last month, according to data from real estate consultant Property Monitor.

High End



Sales of expensive residential properties in Dubai hit a record in March



New York City to Visitors: We Need You – WSJ

New York City to Visitors: We Need You New York City will spend $30 million on a tourism campaign set to launch in June, aiming to revive a sector that has struggled throughout the pandemic, officials said. “It’s critical that we deliver the message that New York City is open and welcoming visitors once again,” said Fred Dixon, president and chief executive officer of NYC & Company, the city’s official tourism organization.

Manhattan Retail Rents Extend Slide, Showing Covid’s Full Impact – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-21/manhattan-retail-rents-extend-slide-showing-covid-s-full-impact

Biden Proposal Would Close Longtime Real-Estate Tax Loophole – WSJ

Biden Proposal Would Close Longtime Real-Estate Tax Loophole President Biden’s new economic plan would eliminate a tax break for many real-estate owners that has enabled them to defer paying capital gains on property sales. Closing that tax loophole, which has existed since 1921, is part of his $1.9 trillion spending package for new social programs. The current law allows investors to defer paying tax on real-estate gains if they reinvest the proceeds in other properties within six months of the sale.

Las Vegas is seeing a surge of visitors again: ‘It’s like somebody turned on a light switch’

Las Vegas is seeing a surge of visitors again: ‘It’s like somebody turned on a light switch’ After a year of battling the coronavirus on the front lines, health-care workers Charmaine Lamsin and Dennis Bowman were overdue for a vacation when they spotted a cheap flight to Las Vegas in March. For just $33 per person, the husband and wife could fly from their Seattle home to the entertainment capital of the world, where hotel prices were as unbelievable as the airfare.

SEC Punts Long-Awaited Bitcoin ETF Decision to at Least June – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-28/sec-delays-long-awaited-bitcoin-etf-decision-until-at-least-june

ETHUSD Exchange Rate

ETHUSD Exchange Rate The Trading Economics Application Programming Interface (API) provides direct access to our data. It allows API clients to download millions of rows of historical data, to query our real-time economic calendar, subscribe to updates and receive quotes for currencies, commodities, stocks and bonds.

World’s first Dogecoin billionaire has stock hit $11BILLION after Elon Musk dubs self ‘Dogefather’ in crypto boom

World’s first Dogecoin billionaire has stock hit $11B in Musk crypto boom THE world’s first dogecoin billionaire watched their stock soar to $11BILLION as the “joke” cryptocurrency boomed after Elon Musk dubbed himself the “Dogefather”. Its value rocketed after the Tesla tycoon spoke out ahead of a much-hyped appearance on SNL suggesting he might talk about it on the hit show watched by millions.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to begin selling tickets for New Shepard

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin will soon begin selling tickets for rides on its space tourism rocket Jeff Bezos’ space venture Blue Origin said in a video released Thursday it will soon begin selling tickets for rides on its space tourism rocket called New Shepard. “Guys, how exciting is this – come on!” Bezos said in the video.

The 1031 exchange has been the best tax deferring strategy the U.S. has ever had. Real estate investors have benefitted to a great degree. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

