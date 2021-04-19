When Faith in U.S. Dollar Falls, the Fed Will Monetize the Debt and Destroy the Currency

source / The Money GPS

There has been a considerable amount of money flowing into stocks from foreigners and out of treasuries. With less return on the safe haven, investors look to equities to turn up the risk/ reward ratio. As time goes on we have seen the U.S. dollar play less of a role in the reserve currency status that it has, and during the next monetary shakeup, it seems likely that the demand may fall even further. Who will buy up all that debt?

Retail sales in March 2021 explode as consumers use stimulus checks

Retail sales explode in March as consumers use stimulus checks to spend heavily A fresh batch of stimulus checks sent consumer purchases surging in March as the U.S. economy continued to get juice from aggressive congressional spending. Advance retail sales rose 9.8% for the month, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. That compared to the Dow Jones estimate of a 6.1% gain and a decline of 2.7% in February.

Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P Live Updates for Apr. 15, 2021 – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-14/asia-stocks-set-to-dip-after-u-s-slips-off-record-markets-wrap

Jobless Claims Fell to a New Pandemic Low Last Week – WSJ

Jobless Claims Fell to a New Pandemic Low Last Week Unemployment claims declined to the lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic struck last spring, adding to signs the U.S. economic revival is picking up speed. Jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 576,000 last week from 769,000 a week earlier. That is the lowest weekly figure since March 2020.

10-year Treasury yield slid. Why it could be good news for stocks

The 10-year Treasury yield slid on Thursday. Why it could be good news for stocks The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slid to a one-month low Thursday in a counterintuitive move that should be a positive for the stock market. Treasury yields, which move opposite price, had been falling, but they picked up momentum after two early morning economic reports on Thursday.

US Treasury Securities Foreign Holders China – Mid Price 1104.2

Monthly Change In Foreign TSY Holdings ($BN)

Foreign Flows In/(Out) Of US Stocks (rolling 12m)



Global Gold Reserves (IMF) | Global Treasury Holdings (Fed Custody)

MAJOR FOREIGN HOLDERS OF TREASURY SECURITIES

(in billions of dollars)

Consumer prices increase 2.6 percent for the 12 months ending March 2021 : The Economics Daily: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Consumer prices increase 2.6 percent for the 12 months ending March 2021 : The Economics Daily: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose 2.6 percent for the 12 months ending March 2021, the largest over-the-year increase since August 2018. Food prices advanced 3.5 percent over the past 12 months, while energy prices increased 13.2 percent over that period. Prices for all items less food and energy rose 1.6 percent.

U.S. Housing Market Is Nearly 4 Million Homes Short of Buyer Demand – WSJ

WSJ News Exclusive | U.S. Housing Market Is Nearly 4 Million Homes Short of Buyer Demand The U.S. housing market is 3.8 million single-family homes short of what is needed to meet the country’s demand, according to a new analysis by mortgage-finance company Freddie Mac . The estimate represents a 52% rise in the nation’s home shortage compared with 2018, the first time Freddie Mac quantified the shortfall.

Canada Housing Has Hottest Month Ever as Sellers Look to Cash In – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-15/canada-housing-has-hottest-month-ever-as-sellers-look-to-cash-in

North American oil bankruptcies hit highest Q1 level since 2016 -Haynes and Boone | Reuters

North American oil bankruptcies hit highest Q1 level since 2016 -Haynes and Boone Bankruptcies by North American oil producers rose to the highest first-quarter level since 2016, according to a report released on Thursday by law firm Haynes and Boone, as some energy firms struggled to recover from the 2020 crash in oil prices.

Las Vegas set to come out of Covid-19 better than ever | CNN Travel

Las Vegas is set to come out of Covid-19 better than ever (CNN) – More than a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, this desert city is looking bigger, bolder and better than ever. New casino resorts, innovative restaurants, expanded convention space and one-of-a-kind cultural destinations characterize the latest iteration of Las Vegas, which continues to reinvent itself in the face of adversity.

If the U.S. dollar falls, what will rise? More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

