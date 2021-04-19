6,662 DEAD 299,065 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines”

by Brian Shilhavy
Editor, Health Impact News
The European database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, which also tracks reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”
Here is what EudraVigilance states about their database:
This website was launched by the European Medicines Agency in 2012 to provide public access to reports of suspected side effects (also known as suspected adverse drug reactions). These reports are submitted electronically to EudraVigilance by national medicines regulatory authorities and by pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorisations (licences) for the medicines.
EudraVigilance is a system designed for collecting reports of suspected side effects. These reports are used for evaluating the benefits and risks of medicines during their development and monitoring their safety following their authorisation in the European Economic Area (EEA). EudraVigilance has been in use since December 2001.
This website was launched to comply with the EudraVigilance Access Policy, which was developed to improve public health by supporting the monitoring of the safety of medicines and to increase transparency for stakeholders, including the general public.
The Management Board of the European Medicines Agency first approved the EudraVigilance Access Policy in December 2010. A revision was adopted by the Board in December 2015 based on the 2010 pharmacovigilance legislation. The policy aims to provide stakeholders such as national medicines regulatory authorities in the EEA, the European Commission, healthcare professionals, patients and consumers, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and research organisations, with access to reports on suspected side effects.
Transparency is a key guiding principle of the Agency, and is pivotal to building trust and confidence in the regulatory process. By increasing transparency, the Agency is better able to address the growing need among stakeholders, including the general public, for access to information. (Source.)
Their report through April 10, 2021 lists 6,662 deaths and 299,065 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414)
- COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH
- COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)
- COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S)
A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.
Here is the summary data through April 10, 2021.
Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 3,760 deaths and 134,606 injuries to 10/04/2021
BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine cases by countries
- 10,021 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 31 deaths
- 6,413 Cardiac disorders incl. 442 deaths
- 44 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 3,620 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 93 Endocrine disorders
- 3,997 Eye disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 30,091 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 196 deaths
- 93,635 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,279 deaths
- 171 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 14 deaths
- 2,808 Immune system disorders incl. 15 deaths
- 8,451 Infections and infestations incl. 380 deaths
- 3,210 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 66 deaths
- 6,560 Investigations incl. 147 deaths
- 2,207 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 79 deaths
- 48,571 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 40 deaths
- 109 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 7 deaths
- 59,021 Nervous system disorders incl. 335 deaths
- 152 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 6 deaths
- 70 Product issues
- 5,208 Psychiatric disorders incl. 52 deaths
- 807 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 57 deaths
- 806 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death
- 12,075 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 432 deaths
- 14,257 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 31 deaths
- 352 Social circumstances incl. 5 deaths
- 101 Surgical and medical procedures incl 5 deaths
- 6,996 Vascular disorders incl. 131 deaths
Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 1,801 deaths and 13,426 injuries to 10/04/2021
Moderna vaccines cases by country
- 631 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 12 deaths
- 6871 Cardiac disorders incl. 180 deaths
- 5 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 death
- 267 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 18 Endocrine disorders
- 415 Eye disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 2,987 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 60 deaths
- 9,634 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 795 deaths
- 56 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 379 Immune system disorders incl. 1 death
- 1,075 Infections and infestations incl. 93 deaths
- 568 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 36 deaths
- 862 Investigations incl. 52 deaths
- 382 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 33 deaths
- 4,443 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 37 deaths
- 38 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 5 deaths
- 5,738 Nervous system disorders incl. 193 deaths
- 37 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions
- 7 Product issues
- 641 Psychiatric disorders incl. 28 deaths
- 218 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 18 deaths
- 83 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death
- 1,657 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 158 deaths
- 1,625 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 19 deaths
- 121 Social circumstances incl. 5 deaths
- 88 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 10 deaths
- 839 Vascular disorders incl. 60 deaths
Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222 (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 1,086 deaths and 150,863 injuries to 10/04/2021
Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines cases by country
- 4,092 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 44 deaths
- 5,911 Cardiac disorders incl. 140 deaths
- 52 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 death
- 3,886 Ear and labyrinth disorders
- 112 Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths
- 5,994 Eye disorders incl. 4 deaths
- 47,881 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 40 deaths
- 117,802General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 363 deaths
- 162 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 1,499 Immune system disorders incl. 5 deaths
- 8,809 Infections and infestations incl. 84 deaths
- 3,095 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 11 deaths
- 7,336 Investigations incl. 14 deaths
- 6,078 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 10 deaths
- 68,519 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 7 deaths
- 97 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 3 deaths
- 92,586 Nervous system disorders incl. 154 deaths
- 71 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions
- 39 Product issues
- 7,934 Psychiatric disorders incl. 9 deaths
- 1,446 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 8 deaths
- 1,328 Reproductive system and breast disorders
- 12,49 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 109 deaths
- 19,069 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 6 deaths
- 256 Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths
- 322 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 7 deaths
- 6,136 Vascular disorders incl. 56 deaths
Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson: 15 deaths and 170 injuries to 10/04/2021 (…more)
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.