6,662 DEAD 299,065 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines”

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

The European database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, which also tracks reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”

Here is what EudraVigilance states about their database:

This website was launched by the European Medicines Agency in 2012 to provide public access to reports of suspected side effects (also known as suspected adverse drug reactions). These reports are submitted electronically to EudraVigilance by national medicines regulatory authorities and by pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorisations (licences) for the medicines. EudraVigilance is a system designed for collecting reports of suspected side effects. These reports are used for evaluating the benefits and risks of medicines during their development and monitoring their safety following their authorisation in the European Economic Area (EEA). EudraVigilance has been in use since December 2001. This website was launched to comply with the EudraVigilance Access Policy, which was developed to improve public health by supporting the monitoring of the safety of medicines and to increase transparency for stakeholders, including the general public. The Management Board of the European Medicines Agency first approved the EudraVigilance Access Policy in December 2010. A revision was adopted by the Board in December 2015 based on the 2010 pharmacovigilance legislation. The policy aims to provide stakeholders such as national medicines regulatory authorities in the EEA, the European Commission, healthcare professionals, patients and consumers, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and research organisations, with access to reports on suspected side effects. Transparency is a key guiding principle of the Agency, and is pivotal to building trust and confidence in the regulatory process. By increasing transparency, the Agency is better able to address the growing need among stakeholders, including the general public, for access to information. (Source.)

Their report through April 10, 2021 lists 6,662 deaths and 299,065 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Here is the summary data through April 10, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 3,760 deaths and 134,606 injuries to 10/04/2021

BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine cases by countries

10,021 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 31 deaths

6,413 Cardiac disorders incl. 442 death s

44 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths

3,620 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 2 death s

93 Endocrine disorders

3,997 Eye disorders incl. 5 deaths

30,091 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 196 death s

93,635 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,279 deaths

171 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 14 deaths

2,808 Immune system disorders incl. 15 deaths

8,451 Infections and infestations incl. 380 deaths

3,210 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 66 deaths

6,560 Investigations incl. 147 deaths

2,207 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 79 deaths

48,571 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 40 deaths

109 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 7 deaths

59,021 Nervous system disorders incl. 335 deaths

152 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 6 deaths

70 Product issues

5,208 Psychiatric disorders incl. 52 deaths

807 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 57 deaths

806 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death

12,075 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 432 deaths

14,257 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 31 deaths

352 Social circumstances incl. 5 deaths

101 Surgical and medical procedures incl 5 deaths

6,996 Vascular disorders incl. 131 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 1,801 deaths and 13,426 injuries to 10/04/2021

Moderna vaccines cases by country

631 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 12 deaths

6871 Cardiac disorders incl. 180 deaths

5 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 death

267 Ear and labyrinth disorders

18 Endocrine disorders

415 Eye disorders incl. 2 deaths

2,987 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 60 deaths

9,634 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 795 deaths

56 Hepatobiliary disorders incl . 2 deaths

379 Immune system disorders incl. 1 death

1,075 Infections and infestations incl. 93 deaths

568 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 36 deaths

862 Investigations incl. 52 deaths

382 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 33 deaths

4,443 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 37 deaths

38 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 5 deaths

5,738 Nervous system disorders incl. 193 deaths

37 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions

7 Product issues

641 Psychiatric disorders incl. 28 deaths

218 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 18 deaths

83 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl . 1 death

1,657 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 158 deaths

1,625 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 19 deaths

121 Social circumstances incl. 5 deaths

88 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 10 deaths

839 Vascular disorders incl. 60 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222 (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 1,086 deaths and 150,863 injuries to 10/04/2021

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines cases by country

4,092 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 44 deaths

5,911 Cardiac disorders incl. 140 deaths

52 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 death

3,886 Ear and labyrinth disorders

112 Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths

5,994 Eye disorders incl. 4 deaths

47,881 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 40 deaths

117,802General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 363 deaths

162 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 6 deaths

1,499 Immune system disorders incl. 5 deaths

8,809 Infections and infestations incl. 84 deaths

3,095 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 11 deaths

7,336 Investigations incl. 14 deaths

6,078 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 10 deaths

68,519 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 7 deaths

97 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 3 deaths

92,586 Nervous system disorders incl . 154 deaths

71 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions

39 Product issues

7,934 Psychiatric disorders incl. 9 deaths

1,446 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 8 deaths

1,328 Reproductive system and breast disorders

12,49 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 109 deaths

19,069 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 6 deaths

256 Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths

322 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 7 deaths

6,136 Vascular disorders incl. 56 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson: 15 deaths and 170 injuries to 10/04/2021 (…more)

