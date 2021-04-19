847 Deaths 626,087 Injuries Recorded in the UK During 4 Months of Experimental COVID “Vaccines”

by Brian Shilhavy
The UK Government’s reporting system for COVID vaccine adverse reactions from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency released their latest report today, April 15, 2021.
The report covers data collected from December 9, 2020, through April 9, 2021, for the two experimental COVID vaccines currently in use in the U.K. from Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
They report a total of 847 deaths and 626,087 injuries recorded following the experimental vaccines.
521 of the 847 deaths followed AstraZeneca COVID injections, and 492,105 of the 626,087 injuries followed AstraZeneca COVID injections.
Two countries, Norway and Denmark, have now completely halted injections of COVID shots by AstraZeneca, with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health stating that the AstraZeneca experimental shots are associated with a higher risk of injury and death than the COVID-19 virus. See:
Other European countries have also temporarily halted the AstraZeneca shots while they review safety data, but the UK has never halted injecting people with the shot causing fatal blood clots, and the reported events of death and injuries following AstraZeneca shots in the UK seem to suggest perhaps they should have halted it by now.
The latest UK COVID-19 mRNA Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine analysis report:
- 4210 Blood disorders including 1 death
- 1675 Cardiac disorders including 46 deaths
- 12 Congenital disorders
- 1374 Ear disorders
- 28 Endocrine disorders
- 2034 Eye disorders
- 14,140 Gastrointestinal disorders including 15 deaths
- 38,968 General disorders including 130 deaths
- 35 Hepatic disorders
- 723 Immune system disorders including 1 death
- 3070 Infections including 57 deaths
- 847 Injuries including 2 deaths
- 1525 Investigations including 1 death
- 821 Metabolic disorders including 1 death
- 17,756 Muscle & tissue disorders including
- 60 Neoplasms including 1 death
- 24,917 Nervous system disorders including 23 deaths
- 63 Pregnancy conditions including 3 deaths
- 2115 Psychiatric disorders
- 340 Renal & urinary disorders including 2 deaths
- 768 Reproductive & breast disorders
- 5537 Respiratory disorders including 26 deaths
- 9622 Skin disorders including 1 death
- 35 Social circumstances
- 100 Surgical & medical procedures
- 1724 Vascular disorders including 4 deaths
Total reactions for the COVID-19 mRNA Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine: 314 deaths and 132,528 injuries
The latest UK COVID-19 vaccine Oxford University/AstraZeneca analysis report:
- 3681 Blood disorders including 3 deaths
- 4867 Cardiac disorders including 64 deaths
- 57 Congenital disorders
- 3856 Ear disorders
- 96 Endocrine disorders
- 6357 Eye disorders
- 51,326 Gastrointestinal disorders including 7 deaths
- 167,736 General disorders including 221 deaths
- 137 Hepatic disorders including 1 death
- 1495 Immune system disorders including 1 death
- 9794 Infections including 53 deaths
- 3305 Injuries including 1 death
- 5878 Investigations
- 5891 Metabolic disorders including 3 deaths
- 61,025 Muscle & tissue disorders
- 116 Neoplasms including 2 deaths
- 105,996 Nervous system disorders including 76 deaths
- 66 Pregnancy conditions
- 9124 Psychiatric disorders including 1 death
- 1396 Renal & urinary disorders including 1 death
- 1465 Reproductive & breast disorders
- 14,344 Respiratory disorders including 55 deaths
- 28,397 Skin disorders including 1 death
- 123 Social circumstances including 1 death
- 359 Surgical & medical procedures including 1 death
- 5153 Vascular disorders including 29 deaths
Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine Oxford University/AstraZenec vaccine: 521 deaths and 492,105 injuries.
For the COVID-19 vaccine brand unspecified analysis they report:
- 13 Blood disorders including 3 deaths
- 10 Cardiac disorders including 2 deaths
- 14 Ear disorders
- 23 Eye disorders
- 148 Gastrointestinal disorders
- 485 General disorders including 4 deaths
- 2 Hepatic disorders
- 6 Immune system disorders
- 28 Infections including 1 death
- 14 Injuries
- 20 Investigations
- 35 Metabolic disorders
- 160 Muscle & tissue disorders
- 307 Nervous system disorders
- 35 Psychiatric disorders
- 10 Renal & urinary disorders
- 6 Reproductive & breast disorders
- 36 Respiratory disorders including 2 deaths
- 88 Skin disorders
- 1 Social circumstance
- 13 Vascular disorders
Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine brand unspecified vaccines: 12 deaths and 1454 injuries.
The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency concludes:
- Vaccines are the best way to protect people from Covid-19 and have already saved thousands of lives. Everyone should continue to get their vaccination when asked to do so unless specifically advised otherwise.
- As with all vaccines and medicines, the safety of COVID-19 vaccines is being continuously monitored .
- Cases of an extremely rare specific type of blood clot with low blood platelets continue to be investigated.
