847 Deaths 626,087 Injuries Recorded in the UK During 4 Months of Experimental COVID “Vaccines”

The UK Government’s reporting system for COVID vaccine adverse reactions from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency released their latest report today, April 15, 2021.

The report covers data collected from December 9, 2020, through April 9, 2021, for the two experimental COVID vaccines currently in use in the U.K. from Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

They report a total of 847 deaths and 626,087 injuries recorded following the experimental vaccines.

521 of the 847 deaths followed AstraZeneca COVID injections, and 492,105 of the 626,087 injuries followed AstraZeneca COVID injections.

Two countries, Norway and Denmark, have now completely halted injections of COVID shots by AstraZeneca, with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health stating that the AstraZeneca experimental shots are associated with a higher risk of injury and death than the COVID-19 virus. See:

Other European countries have also temporarily halted the AstraZeneca shots while they review safety data, but the UK has never halted injecting people with the shot causing fatal blood clots, and the reported events of death and injuries following AstraZeneca shots in the UK seem to suggest perhaps they should have halted it by now.

The latest UK COVID-19 mRNA Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine analysis report:

4210 Blood disorders including 1 death

1675 Cardiac disorders including 46 deaths

12 Congenital disorders

1374 Ear disorders

28 Endocrine disorders

2034 Eye disorders

14,140 Gastrointestinal disorders including 15 deaths

38,968 General disorders including 130 deaths

35 Hepatic disorders

723 Immune system disorders including 1 death

3070 Infections including 57 deaths

847 Injuries including 2 deaths

1525 Investigations including 1 death

821 Metabolic disorders including 1 death

17,756 Muscle & tissue disorders including

60 Neoplasms including 1 death

24,917 Nervous system disorders including 23 deaths

63 Pregnancy conditions including 3 deaths

2115 Psychiatric disorders

340 Renal & urinary disorders including 2 deaths

768 Reproductive & breast disorders

5537 Respiratory disorders including 26 deaths

9622 Skin disorders including 1 death

35 Social circumstances

100 Surgical & medical procedures

1724 Vascular disorders including 4 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 mRNA Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine: 314 deaths and 132,528 injuries

The latest UK COVID-19 vaccine Oxford University/AstraZeneca analysis report:

3681 Blood disorders including 3 deaths

4867 Cardiac disorders including 64 deaths

57 Congenital disorders

3856 Ear disorders

96 Endocrine disorders

6357 Eye disorders

51,326 Gastrointestinal disorders including 7 deaths

167,736 General disorders including 221 deaths

137 Hepatic disorders including 1 death

1495 Immune system disorders including 1 death

9794 Infections including 53 deaths

3305 Injuries including 1 death

5878 Investigations

5891 Metabolic disorders including 3 deaths

61,025 Muscle & tissue disorders

116 Neoplasms including 2 deaths

105,996 Nervous system disorders including 76 deaths

66 Pregnancy conditions

9124 Psychiatric disorders including 1 death

1396 Renal & urinary disorders including 1 death

1465 Reproductive & breast disorders

14,344 Respiratory disorders including 55 deaths

28,397 Skin disorders including 1 death

123 Social circumstances including 1 death

359 Surgical & medical procedures including 1 death

5153 Vascular disorders including 29 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine Oxford University/AstraZenec vaccine: 521 deaths and 492,105 injuries.

For the COVID-19 vaccine brand unspecified analysis they report:

13 Blood disorders including 3 deaths

10 Cardiac disorders including 2 deaths

14 Ear disorders

23 Eye disorders

148 Gastrointestinal disorders

485 General disorders including 4 deaths

2 Hepatic disorders

6 Immune system disorders

28 Infections including 1 death

14 Injuries

20 Investigations

35 Metabolic disorders

160 Muscle & tissue disorders

307 Nervous system disorders

35 Psychiatric disorders

10 Renal & urinary disorders

6 Reproductive & breast disorders

36 Respiratory disorders including 2 deaths

88 Skin disorders

1 Social circumstance

13 Vascular disorders

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine brand unspecified vaccines: 12 deaths and 1454 injuries.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency concludes:

Vaccines are the best way to protect people from Covid-19 and have already saved thousands of lives. Everyone should continue to get their vaccination when asked to do so unless specifically advised otherwise.

As with all vaccines and medicines, the safety of COVID-19 vaccines is being continuously monitored .

Cases of an extremely rare specific type of blood clot with low blood platelets continue to be investigated.

