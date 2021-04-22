Latest Vaccine Flip-flop Gives the Vaccine Game Away – Global Research

By Dr. Meryl Nass

The Venous Sinus System, where slow blood flow apparently predisposes to clots after the Astra-Zeneca Covid vaccination

The Astra-Zeneca “cheap and easy to store” “workhorse” vaccine causes blood clots in general, and in particular clots in the venous sinuses of the brain, which have killed or wounded a number of people, especially women under 55.

The J and J vaccine was associated with blood clots in its clinical trial data presented to FDA. Both vaccines use an adenovirus vector to deliver DS DNA that codes for spike protein, and human cellular machinery produces this protein, for an uncertain period of time in uncertain quantities. So blood clotting may be due to the adenovirus vector, or to the spike protein, or to something entirely different.

The mRNA vaccines use mRNA to code for the spike, using cellular machinery to produce the spike protein. The end result of all 4 vaccines is similar, and again, we do not know for how long the body makes this protein.

If the spike itself induces clotting, which is a reasonable hypothesis scientists have put forth, but is unproven, then all 4 vaccines would be thrombogenic (induce clotting). Dr. Patrick Whelan tried to warn the FDA about this possibility, but was ignored. He wrote:

Meinhardt et al. (Nature Neuroscience 2020, in press) show that the spike protein in brain endothelial cells is associated with formation of microthrombi (clots), and like Magro et al. do not find viral RNA in brain endothelium. In other words, viral proteins appear to cause tissue damage without actively replicating virus. Is it possible the spike protein itself causes the tissue damage associated with Covid-19? Nuovo et al (in press) have shown that in 13/13 brains from patients with fatal COVID-19, pseudovirions (spike, envelope, and membrane proteins) without viral RNA are present in the endothelia of cerebral microvessels.

This is frightening information, providing a strong hint of the spike protein’s potential toxicity.

*

How did 20 countries deal with the clotting issue?

First they halted the vaccinations until they could review all the available data and get their narratives aligned. They then decided the A-Z vaccine did cause clots. But you cannot waste Covid vaccine (unless you are Emergent BioSolutions) so it had to be used. But in whom? In poorer countries of course. But what about the supplies already purchased by western Europe?

The public health leaders came up with a great idea. Restrict it, just for the elderly. If they die, there is almost always a preexisting condition to blame. But apparently that wasn’t enough. So they have started testing this vaccine in children.

A few countries stopped the A-Z vaccine altogether.

France, Germany, Sweden and Canada are among those restricting its use in younger people, while Denmark and Norway have maintained a complete pause.

Can you imagine what the informed consent says? “We are testing a vaccine known to cause lethal blood clots in children, who almost never get severe Covid–therefore the benefits won’t exceed the risks of the vaccine in this demographic. Your child is at greater risk of dying from the vaccine than the disease.” How many parents would sign? Obviously, there must be lies on the consent form. Here is a legal case for you British barristers.

As I was writing this, the news appeared that the clinical trials of the A-Z vaccine in children were finally paused, just today. Which is 2-3 weeks after the blood clotting issue surfaced.

How well does the Astra-Zeneca vaccine work in the elderly? Only two months ago the leaders of France and Germany told us:

Officials in Germany claim the Astra-Zeneca vaccine is only 8% effective in those over 65. French President Macron has complained to Agence France Press that the A-Z vaccine was only “quasi-ineffective for people over 65.”

So, in order to use up the supply, or perhaps for other purposes, Germany will now use the vaccine only in those over 60, and France will use it only in those over 55 — which are the age groups in whom they claimed it didn’t work.

In case it is not yet clear, this latest flip-flop from Macron and Merkel reveals the truth. The purpose of the vaccines is obviously not to protect us. The vaccines enrich Pharma. The vaccine passports enable much greater control over the citizenry. There may be additional agendas. But this is clearly not about our health.

AstraZeneca Woes: France to Give Pfizer or Moderna Vaccines as Second Dose, Says Report

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report