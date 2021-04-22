Does US meddling in Myanmar risk Syria/Libya-style war?
Max Blumenthal and Ben Norton discuss US meddling in the protests in Myanmar with geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic, and how Washington seeks to weaken a neighbor of China and key ally in Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. We address the coup by the Tatmadaw military, the NED-funded Burmese networks calling for R2P (“Responsibility to Protect”) foreign intervention, eerie parallels to the regime-change operations targeting Syria and Libya, and how this violence risks a dangerous destabilization of Southeast Asia. We also talk about Bellingcat’s CIA promoters.
