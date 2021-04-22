in Latest, Video

Does US meddling in Myanmar risk Syria/Libya-style war?

U.S. MEDDLING IN MYANMAR

source

Does US meddling in Myanmar risk Syria/Libya-style war?

Max Blumenthal and Ben Norton discuss US meddling in the protests in Myanmar with geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic, and how Washington seeks to weaken a neighbor of China and key ally in Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. We address the coup by the Tatmadaw military, the NED-funded Burmese networks calling for R2P (“Responsibility to Protect”) foreign intervention, eerie parallels to the regime-change operations targeting Syria and Libya, and how this violence risks a dangerous destabilization of Southeast Asia. We also talk about Bellingcat’s CIA promoters.

#TheGrayzone

.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Chinaregime changeNEDMyanmarBelt and Road InitiativeBRInational endowment for democracyr2pThe GrayzoneBrian BerleticResponsibility to ProtectForeign Intervention

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Nato membership of the Baltic States: incompetence and degradation of national security

Latest Vaccine Flip-flop Gives the Vaccine Game Away – Global Research