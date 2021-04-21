What if Low Interest Rates Were Creating the Inevitable Global Economic Collapse?

source / The Money GPS

The Fed and other central banks have been expanding their balance sheets in order to keep their dual mandate active: Price stability and full employment. But based on everything we publicly know at this time, wouldn’t it seem more likely that they have other motives?

$GPS

Fed Looks Poised to Step Up Buying in Belly of Treasuries Curve – BNN Bloomberg

Fed Looks Poised to Step Up Buying in Belly of Treasuries Curve – BNN Bloomberg (Bloomberg) — The Treasury market’s weight has shifted around in the past year, meaning the Federal Reserve’s $80 billion monthly purchases no longer fit the way they’re supposed to. A reevaluation of how much the central bank is buying of each maturity is in order, likely in the coming months, Lorie Logan, the New York Fed official who manages the purchases, said on Thursday.

New York Fed Official: Fed May Expand Access to Reverse Repo Facility – WSJ

New York Fed Official: Fed May Expand Access to Reverse Repo Facility The New York Fed is looking at expanding access to a facility used to influence short-term interest rates and implement monetary policy in a way that could bring smaller firms into the marketplace, an official at the bank said.

mirror

That Suburban Home Buyer Could Be a Foreign Government – WSJ

https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/that-suburban-home-buyer-could-be-a-foreign-government-11618306380

archive

New inflation data suggest Bank of Canada needn’t worry about raising rates anytime soon | Financial Post

New inflation data suggest Bank of Canada needn’t worry about raising rates anytime soon Kevin Carmichael: Evidence of calm from executives and households will embolden central bank to stick to current plans Inflation may still be a theoretical concern, but not a real one, as Canada’s latest housing mania and surging commodity prices haven’t dislodged expectations that the central bank will keep prices under control.

Mortgage Changes May Accelerate Canadian Property Bubble, Not Helpful: Big Six Banks | Better Dwelling

https://betterdwelling.com/mortgage-changes-may-accelerate-canadian-property-bubble-not-helpful-big-six-banks/amp/

This Week’s Top Stories: Bank of Canada Blamed For Property Bubble, and QE Cannot Stop Prices From Falling | Better Dwelling

https://betterdwelling.com/this-weeks-top-stories-bank-of-canada-blamed-for-property-bubble-and-qe-cannot-stop-prices-from-falling/

Canada’s housing bubble is hitting smaller and smaller communities – CityNews Ottawa

The Big Story Podcast: Canada’s housing bubble is hitting smaller and smaller communities And also… bubbles are supposed to burst, aren’t they? At some point? It’s been more than half a decade since house prices in Canada began to truly climb, and that climb has accelerated even through a pandemic. It’s no longer just the big cities that are driving prices, either.

Canadian housing market: Low supply is not the problem – The Globe and Mail

Canadian housing market: Low supply is not the problem I don’t think BMO economist Robert Kavcic would disagree that some major Canadian centres need more housing supply, but his point here – that housing listings are running well above year ago levels and partially addressing the supply issue – is important.

archive

Bank of America Total Loans and Deposits Ratio



No Title No Description

Citi Total Loans and Deposits



No Title No Description

Total bank deposits



No Title No Description

“Big 4” bank total loans and deposits



No Title No Description

What Warren Buffett said about the ‘Buffett Indicator’: Morning Brief

What Warren Buffett said about the ‘Buffett Indicator’ Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe Monday, April 12, 2021 Who wouldn’t love to replicate the investing success achieved by billionaire Warren Buffett? This is why investors are drawn to stories about the “Buffett Indicator.”

In comes the flood of money. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2 / Twitter” CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter” “HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK

The Money GPS on Twitter: “FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo / Twitter” FOOLISH. Tell people not to brag about their investment in stocks. Brag about your 2×4’s. Brag about your dark roast arabica beans. Compare S&P to these as just a few things have gone berserk in that timeframe to put it into perspective. But #inflation is 1.5%? #lumber #stocks pic.twitter.com/9oMTRiTXKo

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter” “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them. pic.twitter.com/kF9UV6euK0 / Twitter” Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT / Twitter” The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #finance​ #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report