Czech PM walks back Russian spy story. Now its a Bulgarian arms dealer

Czech PM walks back Russian spy story. Now its a Bulgarian arms dealer

Czech PM says Russia did NOT attack country, alleged blowing up of munition depot was ‘not act of state terrorism’

Russia “did not attack” the Czech Republic and the 2014 explosions at the Vrbětice arms depot were “not state terrorism,” Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters, but insisted the ‘GRU’ was still involved in the blast. “It was not an act of state terrorism, which means that Russia did not attack the Czech Republic,” Babis said on Monday.

Alex Christoforou

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
April 21, 2021

We knew things were going the wrong way when German men were having “sex

weekends” in Prague

The west has soiled the culture, prostituted the women, got drunk and decided to have

tattoos.

Ada loss of a fine nation.

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
Reply to  Luka-The-K9
April 21, 2021

The prime minister is the spitting image of a toy I had as a child.

MECKI

comment image&f=1&nofb=1

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
April 21, 2021

Lets pray for the Skripal family.

They did no wrong.

