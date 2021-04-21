Frank Speech launch hampered by attacks. Parler back on Apple app store
****News Topic 381*****
Apple will reinstate Parler
Apple will reinstate Parler
Apple will allow controversial social media app Parler back onto the iPhone App Store, according to a letter released Monday by Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo. Apple removed the app in January after Parler was used to publicize the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot when the app’s content featured calls for violence and other illegal activity.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Looks nice and warm there Alex.
At least you get plenty of sunshine.