Merkel Again Backs Nord Stream 2, Now 95% Complete
BERLIN, April 20. /TASS/. Germany has made a decision in favor of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline regardless of other EU countries’ view, but the political struggle which is going on around the project, is much broader than just the matter of gas supplies, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.
Well Mutti faces an increase in energy costs….
She really has no option….
The manufacturers cannot afford higher costs.
Of course that assumes the companies have kept contracts.
Many factories are shut down.
They are not allowed to by parts…Biden stopped the supply.
Poor soul Mutti.
It looks the German business class have prevailed over the German NATO headbangers and security apparatus which seems common in all NATO states. It just goes to show that money talks. Additionally, none of the apparatchiks in the political and media class really believes that Russia is some sort of deadly threat, particularly when the economic chips are down. The bluff has been called.
The [olive]Greens are defacto corrupt traitors aggitating against German interessts, they are total paid-up bribed by the AmeriCunt’s CIA Regime Change Off-Shoots NED/USAID but the bribes are funneled/laundred thru Soros-Mafia’s countless [phony/fake]NGO’s they are as well in bed with the subversive + violent AntiFa/AntiDeutsche Terrorists, as well sponsored via the Soros-Mafia and they are used as political weapon. Annalena Baerbock the Greens treacherous russophobe head-honcho + vile POS, always hate/fear/war-mongering is groomed by the AmeriCunts as the German traitor version of Guaido, Navalny or Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to steer Germany against total russophobe hostility on behest of the neocons + NATO-Mafia… Read more »