Uranium and Platinum To The Moon! Jerome Powell Confirms REAL Unemployment at 10%

Everything is going up rapidly with absolutely no consequence we are told. We can safely unleash the helicopters to drop cash from the skies without creating any inflation because they keep telling us there’s no inflation. None to be found. Look outside your window, no inflation there. Look under the mattress, no inflation there either. Look everywhere, no inflation to be found. Unless of course, your vision is not impared and you are actually conscious. Then it’s painfully obvious.

Uranium stocks surge after Cameco’s Q4 beat, upbeat outlook (NYSE:CCJ) | Seeking Alpha

Uranium stocks surge after Cameco’s Q4 beat, upbeat outlook (NYSE:CCJ) Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)+6.3% pre-market, poised to open at a 52-week high, after reporting a surprise Q4 profit and better than expected revenues.Other uranium stocks on watch include DNN…

Record Investing Pushes ‘Industrial’ Silver and Platinum into Deep Deficits | Gold News

Record Investing Pushes ‘Industrial’ Silver and Platinum into Deep Deficits Near-10,000 tonne gap in silver, investing beats autocats in platinum… RECORD investment in silver and platinum has rescued both precious metals from a heavy surplus of supply over demand in 2020, taking them instead into steep market deficits as the Covid Crisis spurred only the second global recession since the Second World War.

Platinum Surges to Six-Year High on Industrial Bounceback Bets – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-10/gold-holds-three-day-advance-as-investors-weigh-stimulus-outlook?sref=ZMFHsM5Z

Fed Chair Powell, citing bleak jobs picture, says policy will need to stay ‘patiently accommodative’

Fed Chair Powell says rates will stay low for a while, citing bleak jobs picture Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday painted a dour picture on the state of U.S. employment, saying continued aggressive policy support is needed to fix the myriad issues still facing workers.

The stock market is on a ‘highway to the danger zone,’ Jim Cramer says

The stock market is on a ‘highway to the danger zone,’ Jim Cramer says CNBC’s Jim Cramer sounded the alarm Wednesday saying that the stock market is inching closer to a frothy environment, where investors pay up for stocks while ignoring fundamentals. “You wouldn’t know it from the sedate action in the averages …

Viant (DSP) IPO: Shares surge 90%

Viant, the ad tech company that bought MySpace, sees shares surge 90% in IPO Viant Technology, the latest ad tech company to go public, saw shares pop more than 90% after the company launched its initial public offering Wednesday. Viant operates a demand-side advertising platform, or DSP, called Adelphic. It was priced at $25 per share, but opened at $44, and closed the day at $47.72.

Coleman Leads $23 Billion Payday for 15 Hedge Fund Earners – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-10/chase-coleman-leads-23-billion-payday-for-15-hedge-fund-earners

Yellen eyes innovation to battle misuse of cryptocurrencies, narrow digital gaps | Reuters

Yellen eyes innovation to battle misuse of cryptocurrencies, narrow digital gaps WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday warned about an “explosion of risk” from digital markets, including the misuse of cryptocurrencies, but said new financial technologies could also help fight crime and reduce inequality.

The financial system is seeing a massive uptick, massive flows of money, cash, debt into equities. More stimulus is on the way. This is in every form. Money printing from the central banks but also stimulus packages from the government itself. The expectation is that this will reflate the economy, pushing more money into stocks for those who have the disposable income.

