in Latest, Video

Joe STRUGGLES To Answer The Press As They PUSH BACK On Him For The First Time Since He Took Office..

350 Views 3 Votes 1 Comment

Joe STRUGGLES To Answer The Press As They PUSH BACK On Him For The First Time Since He Took Office..

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Liberal Hivemind

What do you think?

3 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
February 13, 2021

Meanwhile on the east side of the North Atlantic…

UK Column News – 12th February 2021

0
Reply

Uranium and Platinum To The Moon! Jerome Powell Confirms REAL Unemployment at 10%

Russian emeralds from the Ural mountains for export