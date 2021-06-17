I hope the creator of the Liberal Hivemind will appreciate the expression “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”

What you are about to see is a clip from that channel’s latest video, entitled Joe Biden “Cognitively Absent” During Summit.. World Leaders are LAUGHING at Dementia Joe.”

This is the best use of meme I have ever seen.

Now, a little context. I am American, of course, and my wife is Russian. I showed her this and told her it was unnecessary to understand English to get this message accurately. Now, she is as patriotic about Russia as they come. It is one of the reasons I was so happy to marry her. She burst out laughing at this, but then without any prompting, she said this:

“The people of the United States do not want to re-elect another president?” To which I replied that this is not possible until 2024. Her response: “But, as a result, the President of the United States is a laughingstock to all other countries.”

Exactly. One thing you have to give the Russians. They do not mince words. They tell you what they think, and tough nuts if you do not like it. (Of course, I happen to really like it, most of the time.)

I recall some of the things people were saying about their wish to vote for Uncle Joe, things like “he is a lifelong Catholic”, and things that didn’t really lift Mr. Biden so much as they tried to berate President Trump. Many Democrats seemed to think that Trump was so bad that literally “anyone would be better…” even a candidate that is cognitively impaired, weak, suffering from aging and possible dementia (which is clearly on display here), but yet this is better?

Presently the reports are conflicting about the one-on-one meeting that was scheduled to take place with President Vladimir Putin in Geneva. Fox News is beating an unusually large amount of anti-Putin propaganda which is oddly unhinged, but appears to be trying to drum up a sentiment among American viewers to be angry at President Putin. However, the network may be (rather disingenuously, unfortunately) trying to gin up the contrast between the mental acuity and agility of the Russian president as contrasted with the feeble occupant of the White House now.

I disagree with this tactic if this is what is going on. Joe Biden can easily dig his own holes without Fox messing with people’s heads. I like Fox News, of course, and I often use their sourcing for my pieces but on Russian matters, most of their anchors get it wrong time after time.

What is abundantly clear is this: If Joe Biden’s election was legitimate, we have a big problem in America: we have a huge population that was brainwashed enough to think electing him was a good idea.

If that election was fraudulent (something I am pretty sure of – I give an 85% to 95% confidence that it was manipulated), this speaks better of the American people, but gives great cause for concern about how this could have been perpetrated on the citizens of our nation. However, with Kamala Harris cackling and irritating even the liberal sycophants at CNN with her narcissistic behavior, and Joe Biden mysteriously late (by more than two hours!) to his time to speak at a NATO presser, not to mention the system crash you have hopefully watched over and over by this point, it seems like the effort to throw MAGA processes off the rails is getting a better and better chance to come roaring back, big time. Roman Balmakov of the Epoch Times noted that two Nevada counties made resolutions to strictly abide by the US Constitution and the Nevada Constitution on all legal matters without deviation. This may spread to other relatively local jurisdictions, cities and counties alike, and we have Texas and Florida leading the way for the states who want to get back to basics about following the Constitution of the United States the way the Founders intended it to be done.

Processes like this are fueled by the spectacle of woke wimpiness we see before us. Even Pope Francis, albeit probably inadvertently, cancelled a scheduled Mass in which Joe would have received Holy Communion, because the American conference of Roman Catholic bishops appears to be waking up to discover that they have to protect the Church against such people as Joe Biden, who flout Church teachings and espouse abortion, euthanasia and all manner of sexual depravity and strangeness. Nancy Pelosi is in the same crowd, too.

In other words, the wokeness is provoking a response that may take the liberals by surprise. No doubt they are prepared for this to some degree, but one can only hope they fail to grasp the point: most of us do not want to live the way they think we should. We wish to be free.

And we will have that freedom, God helping us.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report