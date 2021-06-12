Dr. Steve Turley hits a grand slam with this report. He talks especially accurately about two main themes:

President Putin, Sergey Lavrov, et. al. are probably laughing fit to split at the prospect of dealing with Sleepy Joe. Even President Trump sent his sarcastic wishes, hoping that Mr. Biden can stay awake through their upcoming meeting. Andrey Navalny, his struggles and stories of him being poisoned by Putin are of little to no importance among most Russian people, precisely because they are made out to be important by the American press.

One has to really consider these points: Russia is the present leader in the world among Christian nations, and she is also a military superpower (or at least great power). This country and its leadership have confounded all efforts by the United States to isolate and destroy it since at least as far back as 2014, and one expects a fraudulently “elected” person, with loads of lies and personal baggage and a slow-witted mind, to face off against the chess masters and succeed?

Right.

As for Alexey Navalny, it is actually personally unclear to me why anyone here in Russia even bothers to jail him, except for this point: He agitates people in a country that generally does not like agitation. Now, the American Press and political establishment seems to revel in agitation. Just look at the burning cities around the United States from Black Lives Matter, the rampant drug-use, psychological fragility, “woke” culture and so on.

However, Russians prefer their cities not to be burning, and they like things to be generally peaceful. They prefer traditional families, with a mother, father and children; in fact where pregnancy is viewed as a disease by unhappy feminists throughout the US, the Constitution of the Russian Federation views children as the most important point for the whole nation. Children and babies are the joy of existence here.

Alexey Navalny excites people who seem to use him as the catalyst for their own brands of wokeness, and generally, the population here really does not want that. In fact, additionally, such agitation or “agitprop” is banned in the Russian Constitution, though peaceful demonstrations are allowed:

Article 29 1. Everyone shall be guaranteed the freedom of ideas and speech. 2. The propaganda or agitation instigating social, racial, national or religious hatred and strife shall not be allowed. The propaganda of social, racial, national, religious or linguistic supremacy shall be banned. 3. No one may be forced to express his views and convictions or to reject them. 4. Everyone shall have the right to freely look for, receive, transmit, produce and distribute information by any legal way. The list of data comprising state secrets shall be determined by a federal law. 5. The freedom of mass communication shall be guaranteed. Censorship shall be banned. Article 31 Citizens of the Russian Federation shall have the right to assemble peacefully, without weapons, hold rallies, meetings and demonstrations, marches and pickets.

While it may seem that the Russian government acts “authoritarian” to the US press, then, one has to consider what the “golden standard” is that the Americans are offering. Russia and her government are not perfect; no one is. But the direction that the country wants to go is largely determined by its past: Russia saw its own period of “wokeness” back in the early 20th century, culminating in the 1917-1918 Revolution, Civil War and the horrific period of the Red Terror, which was brought about by exactly the same philosophical points of view we see on display in the USA.

Who would want that again?

