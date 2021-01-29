In 2013, President Vladimir Putin became, in effect, the leader of the free world. He did this when President Obama made an empty threat against Syria crossing Mr. Obama’s own defined “red line” in terms of their own civil conflict. Syria, (or false-flag forces) crossed the line, and President Obama’s weakness was revealed. He hesitated and did not follow up on his own military ultimatum.

President Putin seized the moment, and in a brief conversation with the wavering American president, he assured Mr. Obama that he would take care of things in Syria. Mr. Putin certainly followed through.

President Putin accomplished several significant milestones in this moment: (1) he exposed President Obama’s weakness (2) he offered a viable and realistic solution and (3) President Putin truly acted in the best interest of the American people by sharply reducing their involvement in yet another foreign war that ought never to have concerned us.

He ought to have been thanked, but the American foreign policy hawks / neocons did not like what happened. However, they also feared crossing Barack Obama for reasons that are as yet unclear. Russia went on to retake Syria for its president, Bashir al-Assad, showing the whole world a newly rebuilt and extremely adept military. Truly, Russia is and has been “back” as a major player for a long time – Syria was just the opportunity to show this.

Enter President Trump, who wanted to normalize relations with Russia and the Neo-con globalists just were not going to have that, no matter what. President Trump and President Putin were able to successfully keep tensions from rising in any real way between their two nations, and Mr. Putin subtly allowed Trump to claim an American victory in Syria that disguised his real intent to get American troops out of the country – who had never been invited in the first place.

Most of President Trump’s (first) term was hamstrung by the globalist elite, who controlled what we called the “Deep State” and the “Establishment Media.” It is very likely that nobody in the Trump camp – neither the man and his administration nor his voters – fully understood the breadth and depth of the cabal that intends to hold on to power in the United States, come what may. They succeeded in preventing any real progress on the Russian front, only to be humiliated once again by their own choices.

The present imposter in the White House actually and I would suggest, unwittingly, helped put President Putin in control of more than ever this week.

Mr. Biden and President Putin had a phone call, the first such call with Joe Biden serving in the President’s office, and they discussed several things.

What the mainstream press is quick to report is that “Biden pressed Putin on election interference.” Yep, we have got to have consistency, here, don’t we? The BBC reports:

“President Biden made clear that the United States will act firmly in defence of its national interests in response to actions by Russia that harm us or our allies,” the White House said in a statement, referencing the main talking points of Tuesday afternoon’s call but listing no further details. The US said that the two presidents also discussed the massive SolarWinds cyber-attack, which has been blamed on Moscow; reports that the Kremlin placed bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan; and the poisoning of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny. Putin condemns protests as Western concern grows

Hacked SolarWinds issues urgent security fix The Kremlin statement about the call said their president had “noted that the normalisation of relations between Russia and the United States would meet the interests of both countries and – taking into account their special responsibility for maintaining security and stability in the world – of the entire international community”. The leaders also discussed the New Start treaty, an Obama-era accord that limits the amounts of warheads, missiles and launchers in the two countries’ nuclear arsenals. It had been due to expire on 5 February, but both sides reportedly agreed to extend the treaty during Tuesday’s call. The Trump administration, however, had refused to sign it and talks over an extension stalled. On Wednesday, Russia’s parliament ratified a five-year extension of the treaty. Mr Putin said the move was a “step in the right direction” to reducing global tensions.

Well, we have to give the BBC a little credit for letting a bit of truth slip out only the fourth paragraph in.

The Western Press allowed this admission of Joe Biden agreeing to prolong the New START treaty. However, the Russian News Agency TASS has a rather different perspective on this agreement. Not TASS’s clever referencing of American sources to show how great this was:

The agreement between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on extending New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) signals the US administration’s readiness to reduce nuclear risks, according to the Washington-based non-profit organization Nuclear Threat Initiative. “We welcome the news that President Biden and President Putin have confirmed their agreement to extend New START for five years, while also acknowledging the full range of issues on the bilateral agenda,” said NTI Vice President Lynn Rusten. “This important step will prevent expiration of the treaty on February 5 and send an unmistakable signal of the Biden administration’s commitment to taking practical steps to strengthen U.S. national security and reduce nuclear risks. Extending New START provides a critical foundation for rebuilding the global arms control architecture to enhance stability and reduce the threats posed by nuclear weapons,” NTI Board Co-Chair and CEO Ernest J. Moniz and NTI Board Co-Chair Sam Nunn stressed. In its turn, the Washington-based Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation told TASS that New START’s extension was “the right decision.” “Extending New START for the full five years allowed under the terms of the agreement is the right decision. New START has effectively reduced the world’s two biggest nuclear arsenals and allowed for much-needed transparency between the United States and Russia. Every day that New START is in force is another day we avoid the unconstrained deployment of nuclear weapons. New START is critical to U.S. national security, and it is clear that the Biden administration understands that. This extension will also give the United States and Russia time to pursue further arms control agreements,” the non-profit organization said.

RT talked about it this way:

However, some headlines that now seem to be (mysteriously) absent from the web searches categorized this agreement as a “victory for President Putin over Biden and the US.”

This brings up an interesting contradiction.

President Biden, in these now difficult-to-find clips, is portrayed as having been “weak”, bucking under President Putin’s wishes, and indeed, TASS is unusually laudatory contrasted with its usual terse article. The implication is that Russia finally got what it wanted.

Interestingly the hawkish string of headlines in circulation yesterday seemed to imply that President Biden should have been stronger. I would opine that this is an excellent example of the right thing happening in spite of plans to the contrary.

Remember that Russia is the last thorn in the side of the globalists. They think that they have America now, with their successful efforts at stealing the election away from Donald Trump, the coordinated and wide, perhaps even implicit, clique where a great many powerful people agreed that President Trump should just not be President any longer. Yet, Russia snatched an important victory in extending the treaty here.

The press likes to deride President Trump for not wanting to renew this treaty and other ones, like the Intermediate Range (INF) treaty, but they willfully miss the point. President Trump wanted a better treaty, a more relevant one to the situations Russia and United States find themselves in today. He wanted a solution that actually dealt with the rise of China, something that ought to be of concern to both the US and Russia. Mr. Trump led from a position of strength and wanting to tackle problems head on. Biden’s agreement was not any of this – no new thinking at all. While the agreement is good, it may not be the best idea, and “going along to get along” may be what we see out of our imposter president.

Mr. Biden tried to give President Putin some kabuki theatre, no doubt. One wonders what the “being tough with Putin about election interference” actually sounded like. However, this whole issue is so empty that it is pure theatre. Russia did not interfere in 2016 or 2020 elections in the United States. President Putin will certainly not listen to Mr. Biden whine about Alexei Navalny and any “injustice” done to this man. Mr. Navalny has his uses, but national leader material he is certainly not, and everybody in Russia knows this. Any of the very few people actually paying attention to this issue in the United States might believe the mainstream media narrative that Navalny is the Democrat Freedom Messiah come to Russia, but it just isn’t true.

It is possible to imagine this phone call as that of a tired old grandfather trying to nag about working conditions in the job he retired from ten years before. The boss of the company hears him out, out of kindness and respect, but there will be no changes from this lecture. However, the boss will certainly get his ideas approved of by the aging retiree…

This is what may have happened. And in so doing, Russia is become stronger – stronger from Mr. Biden’s frailty and stronger because Russia took the lead in making a rational and sane agreement.

NOTE: In this piece as others to follow, I freely take issue with the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s presidency. There is a lot of evidence that his rise to the White House was managed and manufactured by other powers, and while I do not have anger against him personally (I feel more sorry for him than anything else), I will not accept his election as legitimate until that is proven beyond the shadow of a doubt. Obviously, this proof may never come. That being said, he is indeed the guy in the Oval Office, and whether mouthpiece for the real power or not, I take him seriously on the merits (or lack thereof) of his actions while in office. May God have mercy on him and on us.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report