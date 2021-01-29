GameStop, BlackBerry, AMC Skyrocket Higher as Stocks Drop! What A Mess!

source / The Money GPS

We can leverage our stock positions, our entire portfolio in fact, to the maximum level. We can borrow money from everyone we know, from our credit cards, cash advance places, and every other means of acquiring more capital, because the Fed has my back, right? I mean, if you truly believed what you’re doing, you would go 100% into it. You wouldn’t just invest some, you would go headfirst, risking it all. But since the Fed has removed the risk part, you’re just getting free money. Right?

Mania in stocks like GameStop, surging options activity suggest a market pullback is coming

Mania in stocks like GameStop, surging options activity suggest a market pullback is coming Speculative trading in some high momentum stocks and options could be signaling a near-term top, but the bull market is likely to run on for some time, stoked by prospects of an improving economy and easy Fed money, investors said.

Bubble Fears Everywhere But All Investors Can Do Is Keep Buying

Bubble Fears Everywhere But All Investors Can Do Is Keep Buying Bloomberg 3 days ago Cecile Gutscher and Sam Potter (Bloomberg) — Across Wall Street, signs of speculative excess are everywhere. Penny stocks surging. Cash pouring into trendy thematic bets. Risky debt paying less than ever. With unchecked animal spirits and historic valuations, what’s an investor to do? Keep buying, apparently.

BlackBerry Insiders Unload Shares Amid Biggest Rally in 21 Years – Bloomberg

Alternative Data Show Growth Stumble on Fresh Virus Fear: Chart – Bloomberg

Pandemic aftershocks overwhelm global supply lines

Pandemic aftershocks overwhelm global supply lines One year after the coronavirus pandemic first disrupted global supply chains by closing Chinese factories, fresh shipping headaches are delaying U.S. farm exports, crimping domestic manufacturing and threatening higher prices for American consumers. The cost of shipping a container of goods has risen by 80 percent since early November and has nearly tripled over the past year, according to the Freightos Baltic Index.

Godiva is closing or selling all of its stores in the United States – CNN

Godiva is closing or selling all of its stores in the United States Luxury chocolatier Godiva is getting out of the brick and mortar business.

Job losses from virus 4 times as bad as ’09 financial crisis

Job losses from virus 4 times as bad as ’09 financial crisis GENEVA (AP) – Four times as many jobs were lost last year due to the coronavirus pandemic as during the worst part of the global financial crisis in 2009, a U.N. report said Monday. The International Labor Organization estimated that the restrictions on businesses and public life destroyed 8.8% of all work hours around the world last year.

International cooperation – World stands to witness greatest rise in inequality since record-keeping began | The Economic Times

World stands to witness greatest rise in inequality since record-keeping began – Extreme inequality A temporary tax on excess profits made by the 32 global corporations that have profited the most during the pandemic could have raised $104 billion in 2020, Oxfam said. International cooperation would be key to implementing many changes, said Jayati Ghosh, an economics professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst who was among the economists polled by Oxfam for the report.

U.S. Suffers Sharpest Rise in Poverty Rate in More Than 50 Years

U.S. Suffers Sharpest Rise in Poverty Rate in More Than 50 Years Bloomberg 3 days ago Alex Tanzi and Catarina Saraiva (Bloomberg) — The end of 2020 brought the sharpest rise in the U.S. poverty rate since the 1960s, according to a study released Monday.

Billionaires thriving as poor suffer under COVID-19: Oxfam

Billionaires thriving as poor suffer under COVID-19: Oxfam (Adds quote) By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Billionaires including Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Tesla founder Elon Musk have seen their wealth soar during the COVID-19 pandemic while the world’s poor face years of hardship, charity Oxfam said on Monday as it demanded steps to tackle inequality.

The Office Market in San Francisco Is Even Worse Than New York’s – Bloomberg

Man used $2M in COVID relief for a Bentley, Tesla, Las Vegas condos: feds

Man used $2M in COVID relief for a Bentley, Tesla, Las Vegas condos: feds A Las Vegas man allegedly stole about $2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds meant for small businesses – all so he could buy luxury cars and homes, prosecutors said. Jorge Abramovs has been charged with bank fraud after allegedly applying for Paycheck Protection Program funds between April and June 2020, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

Mark Cuban says he’s worried about the market and ‘hedged the heck’ out of his portfolio Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban told CNBC on Thursday he was worried about valuations across a range of asset classes and has adjusted his investment portfolio accordingly. “I hedged the heck out of my portfolio,” Cuban said on “Squawk Box.”

No Title Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

No Title Powell was just asked about GameStop stock. Said he doesn’t want to comment. Yea… We know you don’t want to comment on it because you’ve created this madness. David Liesman asked a follow up, specifically asked him to talk about super low rates creating a bubble #gamestop pic.twitter.com/JF0mPhS9PY

No Title Powell: “The real unemployment rate is close to 10% when you include those who have left the labor force” Money printing does not impact asset prices. Stocks and low interest rates not very correlated #gamestop pic.twitter.com/qruhSmyBZL

No Title We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt

No Title IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

