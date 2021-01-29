GameStop, BlackBerry, AMC Skyrocket Higher as Stocks Drop! What A Mess!

We can leverage our stock positions, our entire portfolio in fact, to the maximum level. We can borrow money from everyone we know, from our credit cards, cash advance places, and every other means of acquiring more capital, because the Fed has my back, right? I mean, if you truly believed what you’re doing, you would go 100% into it. You wouldn’t just invest some, you would go headfirst, risking it all. But since the Fed has removed the risk part, you’re just getting free money. Right?
Mania in stocks like GameStop, surging options activity suggest a market pullback is coming
Mania in stocks like GameStop, surging options activity suggest a market pullback is coming
Speculative trading in some high momentum stocks and options could be signaling a near-term top, but the bull market is likely to run on for some time, stoked by prospects of an improving economy and easy Fed money, investors said.
Bubble Fears Everywhere But All Investors Can Do Is Keep Buying
Bubble Fears Everywhere But All Investors Can Do Is Keep Buying
Bloomberg 3 days ago Cecile Gutscher and Sam Potter (Bloomberg) — Across Wall Street, signs of speculative excess are everywhere. Penny stocks surging. Cash pouring into trendy thematic bets. Risky debt paying less than ever. With unchecked animal spirits and historic valuations, what’s an investor to do? Keep buying, apparently.
BB1d4GKR.img (1296×764)
No Title
No Description
DB asset bubbles.jpg (895×461)
No Title
No Description
panic euphoria Jan 23_0.jpg (789×552)
No Title
No Description
SPAC IPO boom.jpg (673×465)
No Title
No Description
ev sales more 20_0.jpg (662×459)
No Title
No Description
Goldman 39 stocks with ev sales above 20x.jpg (1139×875)
No Title
No Description
BB1d4BI7.img (560×362)
No Title
No Description
BlackBerry Insiders Unload Shares Amid Biggest Rally in 21 Years – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-22/blackberry-insiders-unload-shares-amid-biggest-rally-in-21-years?srnd=premium-canada
Alternative Data Show Growth Stumble on Fresh Virus Fear: Chart – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-22/alternative-data-show-growth-stumble-on-fresh-virus-fear-chart?sref=RJ2RlMrh
Pandemic aftershocks overwhelm global supply lines
Pandemic aftershocks overwhelm global supply lines
One year after the coronavirus pandemic first disrupted global supply chains by closing Chinese factories, fresh shipping headaches are delaying U.S. farm exports, crimping domestic manufacturing and threatening higher prices for American consumers. The cost of shipping a container of goods has risen by 80 percent since early November and has nearly tripled over the past year, according to the Freightos Baltic Index.
Godiva is closing or selling all of its stores in the United States – CNN
Godiva is closing or selling all of its stores in the United States
Luxury chocolatier Godiva is getting out of the brick and mortar business.
Job losses from virus 4 times as bad as ’09 financial crisis
Job losses from virus 4 times as bad as ’09 financial crisis
GENEVA (AP) – Four times as many jobs were lost last year due to the coronavirus pandemic as during the worst part of the global financial crisis in 2009, a U.N. report said Monday. The International Labor Organization estimated that the restrictions on businesses and public life destroyed 8.8% of all work hours around the world last year.
International cooperation – World stands to witness greatest rise in inequality since record-keeping began | The Economic Times
World stands to witness greatest rise in inequality since record-keeping began – Extreme inequality
A temporary tax on excess profits made by the 32 global corporations that have profited the most during the pandemic could have raised $104 billion in 2020, Oxfam said. International cooperation would be key to implementing many changes, said Jayati Ghosh, an economics professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst who was among the economists polled by Oxfam for the report.
U.S. Suffers Sharpest Rise in Poverty Rate in More Than 50 Years
U.S. Suffers Sharpest Rise in Poverty Rate in More Than 50 Years
Bloomberg 3 days ago Alex Tanzi and Catarina Saraiva (Bloomberg) — The end of 2020 brought the sharpest rise in the U.S. poverty rate since the 1960s, according to a study released Monday.
Billionaires thriving as poor suffer under COVID-19: Oxfam
Billionaires thriving as poor suffer under COVID-19: Oxfam
(Adds quote) By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Billionaires including Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Tesla founder Elon Musk have seen their wealth soar during the COVID-19 pandemic while the world’s poor face years of hardship, charity Oxfam said on Monday as it demanded steps to tackle inequality.
The Office Market in San Francisco Is Even Worse Than New York’s – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-22/the-office-market-in-san-francisco-is-even-worse-than-new-york-s?sref=RJ2RlMrh
Man used $2M in COVID relief for a Bentley, Tesla, Las Vegas condos: feds
Man used $2M in COVID relief for a Bentley, Tesla, Las Vegas condos: feds
A Las Vegas man allegedly stole about $2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds meant for small businesses – all so he could buy luxury cars and homes, prosecutors said. Jorge Abramovs has been charged with bank fraud after allegedly applying for Paycheck Protection Program funds between April and June 2020, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.
— APPENDICES —
-
The Money GPS: Food Shortages, Prices Rising, Commodities Up Sends Chilling Warning About Potential Crisis
-
The Money GPS: The Untold Truth About Money. Inside the Failing Financial System Master Plan – Mini Documentary
-
The Money GPS: How To Get Out of An Economic Crisis. Action Steps To Excel, Prosper, and Prepare!
-
The Money GPS: If You’re Dealing With Unemployment, Wage Cuts, or Crisis THIS Is What You Must Do
-
The Money GPS: Who Controls the World? These Organizations, Institutions, and Families Run the Show
-
The Money GPS: Rothschild and Rockefeller Team Up With the Vatican! Follow the Money…
-
The Money GPS: The Broken Economy Leaving Millions Without A Job! Economic Crisis or Opportunity?
-
The Money GPS: BIS Central Banker Admits EPIC Level Crisis Is the Most Likely Result of Global Mass QE
•
Mark Cuban says he’s worried about the market and ‘hedged the heck’ out of his portfolio
Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban told CNBC on Thursday he was worried about valuations across a range of asset classes and has adjusted his investment portfolio accordingly. “I hedged the heck out of my portfolio,” Cuban said on “Squawk Box.”
— The Money GPS: Hedge your bets like @mcuban ? (Instagram Jan 28, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Fed won’t pull the plug right? (Instagram Jan 25, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Delaying the inevitable pain. (Instagram Jan 25, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Money flooding into stocks (Instagram Jan 24, 2021)
— The Money GPS: 2 ears, 1 mouth — use in that ratio. (Instagram Jan 23, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Buy the biggest shorts? (Instagram Jan 23, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Investing legend says bad things are coming because paper printing does not create an economy. (Instagram Jan 22, 2021)
— The Money GPS: The purpose of big tech is to absorb your data. Not to provide a service and later take advantage of you. Look up In Q Tel. (Instagram Jan 21, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Moving south? (Instagram Jan 21, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Bitcoin going higher? (Instagram Jan 20, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Janet Yellen will you go “big”? (Instagram Jan 19, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Time to move? (Instagram Jan 19, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Never stop (Instagram Jan 18, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Invest in yourself first (Instagram Jan 18, 2021)
— The Money GPS: BITCOIN HITS $40,000 (Instagram Jan 7, 2021)
— The Money GPS: To get where you want to be, you have to know where you are now. (Instagram Jan 4, 2021)
— The Money GPS: Aim Higher (Instagram Dec 17, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Never lose money (Instagram Dec 16, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Master one thing before moving on. Know where you are in the cycle. (Instagram Dec 15, 2020)
— The Money GPS: Be a better investor | How to be a better investor. Window shop! (Instagram Dec 12, 2020)
— FOOTNOTES —
No Title
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
No Title
Powell was just asked about GameStop stock. Said he doesn’t want to comment. Yea… We know you don’t want to comment on it because you’ve created this madness. David Liesman asked a follow up, specifically asked him to talk about super low rates creating a bubble #gamestop pic.twitter.com/JF0mPhS9PY
No Title
Powell: “The real unemployment rate is close to 10% when you include those who have left the labor force” Money printing does not impact asset prices. Stocks and low interest rates not very correlated #gamestop pic.twitter.com/qruhSmyBZL
No Title
We live in a fantasy land. More money flowing in than ever before, IPO frenzy, housing skyrocketing. Euphoria never end well. The higher it goes the worse it will be. Slow and steady growth is much safer. #money #investments #debt
No Title
IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta
— PLAYLISTS —
• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse
• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions
How To Fix the Economy – Introduction
How To Fix the Economy – Bailouts
How To Fix the Economy – Food
How To Fix the Economy – Central Bank
How To Fix the Economy – Manufacturing
How To Fix the Economy – Financial Markets
How To Fix the Economy – Media
How To Fix the Economy – Overseas Investment
•
No Title
The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT
HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com
SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps
PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9
OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate
AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store
T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com
MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books
Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
“What do you think will happen with all of these stocks that are being bid up like crazy? What is the end game here?”
#TheMoneyGPS
The Corbett Report: Your Guide to the Great Reset