There is a relatively new (to my eyes, anyway) daily or almost daily video chat show on YouTube. It is called Redacted.

From their YouTube channel, here is the description of Redacted and its hosts:

We all want to be informed; our constitutional “right to know” should not be compromised by media-driven falsehoods and corporate storylines. Redacted, with Natali and Clayton Morris, is a concerted effort to save the truth, preserve information, and fight propaganda. Clayton Morris is a former Fox News anchor. In Redacted, Clayton and his wife Natali take an in-depth look at the legal, social, financial, and personal issues that matter to you. They want to set the record straight and bring you the stories nobody else is telling. Along with the facts and the full picture, Redacted offers real-world analysis without an agency driven by corporate overloads. With Clayton’s extensive journalism experience, he isn’t afraid to demand the truth from authorities. Redacted is an independent platform, unencumbered by external factors or restrictive policies on which Clayton and Natali Morris bring you quality information, balanced reporting, constructive debate, and thoughtful narratives.

The husband and wife team of Natali and Clayton Morris, along with an associate panelist named Jackson Hinkle. make up the panel for Redacted videos.

All three appear in Redacted’s videos, and they are really quite honest in their reporting. We include a video dated May 31st, 2022, in which Natali says the whole of US policy regarding Ukraine in one simple sentence:

“We give them crappy weapons.”

This is an excellent report and there are more like it.

In this, I want to say “Welcome!”

Certainly The Duran has come into its own as being probably the prime information source for good geopolitical information about all things Russia, especially.

But it is really heartening to see others joining us, sites like the YouTube channels Rising and Redacted are getting it, as more and more Americans are getting it.

What are they getting? Simple:

Wise.

Mr. Zelensky is arguably an enjoyable actor (and he is arguably a very vulgar comedian). But he is definitely a lousy president, but also a very slippery con man.

And the USA and Europe still seem to be under his thumb as no one is quite to the point of calling “BS” on his manipulative schtick that somehow “the world owes Ukraine a living.”

It doesn’t. The USA doesn’t. I certainly do not. Europe does not. Russia does not.

In fact, it appears more and more that the countries to call BS on Ukraine are: Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and India. I don’t think every one of these nations “gets it” equally well, but they are learning more and more about this scam, as we all are.

Thank you Redacted, and welcome!!

