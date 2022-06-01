Military exercises in Baltics: NATO has gone too far

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The North Atlantic Alliance held international military exercises Defender Europe and Swift Response 2022 on the territory of Poland and the Baltic States. About 18,000 participants from over 20 countries took part in both exercises.

Defender-Europe 22 is a multinational, regular joint and combined exercise organized by the United States Armed Forces to build preparedness and interoperability between Allies and partners of the USA and NATO.

Swift Response exercises U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to rapidly deploy beside European multi-national airborne forces with little to no warming across the globe. The purpose is to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnership.

It is noted that about 1,000 units of military equipment were involved in the exercises – tanks, IFVs, APCs, artillery pieces, command and control vehicles.

The number of units involved and the geographic extent confirm that these exercises were “significantly larger” than previous exercises.

The Alliance is not respecting all its international obligations with regard to military exercises. The number of military personnel involved in the exercises exceeded the 13 thousand people who, according to the Vienna Document 2011, can take part in the exercises without the invitation of international observers and wide access of inspectors.

