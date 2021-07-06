This comment was made by a YouTube viewer name Nicole Morgan, about Kamala Ha-ha-ha-Harris, the other truly emptier (pants)suit in the White House:

The worst part is, all of these people that wanted her in office so bad because she’s a woman, well because of that need to check off a little box, she’s now tainted that “first in history” title. I hope that people start voting with their brain and not their affirmative action bingo card now!

Truer words are rarely said, and in our crazy times, such truth is rarely so obvious as it is now with this tragedy of a person.

The Blaze reported that Democrat operatives are concerned that should Harris be up for the Presidential election in 2024, she has zero chance at prevailing against any Republican contender.

Zero. Zip. Nada.

This comes not from the Glenn Beck Conservative side of The Blaze, but from Axios, which tends toward the hard left. This is what that news outlet had to say:

Harris would be the presumptive nominee if Biden didn’t run. Administration sources believe it would be nearly impossible to unseat the first Black woman vice president. Yet many Democrats, including some current senior administration officials, are concerned she could not defeat whomever the Republican Party puts up — even if it were Donald Trump. Some Democrats close to the White House are increasingly concerned about Harris’s handling of high-profile issues and political tone deafness, and question her ability to maintain the coalition that Biden rode to the White House.

While the inner circle in the White House strongly expresses support of Hysterical Harris, that is hardly an indication of reality. Nothing in the so-called “Biden White House” is reality, anyway, as the current resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, is probably there due to a fraudulent election. We do not know for sure, because any attempt to properly investigate the irregularities that were reported have been smothered by people who seem themselves to be dead set against a phenomenon like Donald Trump happening again.

It would be one thing if this Imposter Administration actually was doing helpful things for Americans on purpose. However, so far, most of the benefits that have happened during this tenure are because the Senate and House are near parity or at parity, and so it becomes very difficult to ram super liberal legislation through.

Because of this, financial markets continue to surge, now already about fifteen percent higher than they were when President Trump stepped aside. America is going back to work, even in spite of Mr. Biden’s throwing his sabots into the Keystone XL project. The COVID-19 pandemic appears to be largely squelched, though pips of Delta seem to be making an onstage appearance.

All in all, as the summer proceeds, all continental US states are open for business as usual, and most of them do not require masking anywhere, which is probably the smartest policy – masks only really make people sick or give them psychological crutches in most cases.

However, in all of this, there is nothing about any of this that Kamala Harris can use to point at her own efficacy as “vice-president”. She is becoming known for running a very nasty office, referred to by some as a “sh**show” and by others as being an “abusive environment.”

This is no surprise. This acolyte of Hillary Clinton is every bit as mean, every bit as conniving, but far more self-referenced (if that is even possible!) than the Billary herself.

For great American women, like Lauren Boebert, the US Representative from Colorado, or Melania Trump, the former First Lady, Kamala Harris is not a good representative of the fairer sex in any way. She is a great representation of “angry, ambitious feminist”, though, and so for many other angry, jealous women on the Left, she was seen as the Great Black Hope.

But is that true anymore? Time will tell, but the fact that many in the inner circle of Democrats, plus the Left’s acolytes (or masters?) on CNN and MSNBC, and all the entitled-feeling, jealous, greedy and resentful feminazis out there, Kamala Harris is doing no favors. She is not advancing the Cause.

She is in fact doing them and the rest of America and the world a far better service:

She is showing all of us what a disaster such a woman as her can be.

