It is too early to say that this is a national-level way of the citizens of the United States calling BS on the Biden / Harris / Fauci / CDC / Globalist “let’s get wimp”-a-thon, but it sure is encouraging. On Friday, the reported number of reported new COVID-19 cases was 254,981. This is the highest since the winter peak of the virus, when a maximum of new cases touched 300,000.

The new COVID wave is showing a strong rate of increase and spread, and the present curve suggests that the United States could close in on reporting 450,000 new cases per day before the peak of this wave passes.

Grim news? Well, it depends on who you ask.

In South Dakota, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is underway, and it expects to attract about 700,000 people to its events over a ten-day period.

Well, okay, that is a conservative state. Surely the blue states are in deep lockdown?

Nope. Mayor Pug – er… Lori Lightfoot, the evil, white-hating, police-despising, everybody better cower in their homes Mayor of Chicago was at the big Lollapolooza event which attracted almost 400,000 people. A lot of COVID was probably transmitted, but the people there were too busy getting stoned to notice then, nor are they likely to care very much now.

A piece run by Fox News shows that more and more Americans are sick to death of being afraid of getting sick:

“Anytime you have a large group of people come together there are risks, but with the proper precautions and mitigation practices, it can be done safely,” Daniel Bucheli, director of communications at the South Dakota Department of Health, told USA TODAY. “We’ve come a long way since this time last year in what we know about COVID-19, with widely available testing and COVID-19 vaccines available to the public,” Bucheli said. “We encourage all those attending to continue observing mitigation risk strategies and make the choice to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.” The event comes as other local leaders across the nation have urged caution amid fears of the delta variant, but have supported Americans safely getting back to summer activities. In Chicago last week, at least 385,000 people attended the music festival Lollapalooza, with officials saying it was the largest festival held in the world this year. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged similar caution as Bucheli on large gatherings and added that she has “no regrets” over allowing Lollapalooza to proceed. Attendees of the event were required to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative coronavirus test. “We checked with [attendees] every single day, multiple times a day. We had our people at the screening checkpoints,” Lightfoot told Chicago radio station WVON-AM on Wednesday. “Every single day, they turned hundreds of people away, either who didn’t have the right paperwork or had an expired test that wasn’t [taken] within 72 hours. That tells me there is a rigor around the protocols that they were using to screen people.” Meanwhile, in Southwest Florida, businesses are expected to see a record-breaking year as tourism ticks up. The state set records in 2019 for tourism, which came to a screeching halt in 2020 amid lockdowns enacted in other states across the country, Wink News reported in June. Now, the Southwest Florida International Airport expects a 60% to 90% increase in passengers between June and August as travelers flock to the state’s beaches. “The last summer, last winter, this past season, it’s very positive for us, very busy,” Alex Cass, the general manager of Carousel Beach Inn on Fort Myers Beach said in June. “A lot of people are starting to travel again.” “I think it’s because of the proactive policies that we had to try and keep the state open and let people make their own personal health care decisions,” said Commissioner Brian Hamman, who is on the Tourist Development Council in Lee County. Baseball sales have also made a comeback this year, with teams such as the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals reporting thousands of fans in stadiums this season following last year’s lockdowns. Ticket sales have “begun to return to pre-pandemic levels. We are seeing this trend continue across all of our remaining games,” Mike Carney, the Washington Nationals executive vice president of business operations and strategy told Reuters this summer. While MLB chief revenue officer Noah Garden said, “In April we all recognized there was pent-up demand.” “It has just accelerated. ..It is not only people wanting to get out – it is a year since they have been out. … They want to spend money.”

This is the counter-story to the rumour and plans of some people in the American government wanting to impose vaccine mandates at the federal level, and to find ways to track people and block them from living normal lives unless they get poked.

However, COVID itself is demonstrating the futility of this idea with its delta variant’s amazing rate of growth in the United States.

What is really evident is that once again, it is the USA that is bearing an amazingly heavy spike of illness. Delta has made itself know around the world but other nations are having far fewer problems with it. With the US a little more than 51% vaccinated at the present time (by population), the fact that the virus rate count is nearly at the peak it was when almost no one was vaccinated says something pretty interesting about how effective the vaccine isn’t.

This, as noted in pieces earlier this week, because the rate of new cases is high among people who were fully vaccinated. Iceland flatly reported this week that vaccines simply “do not work.”

Iceland is setting daily records for new infections, mostly among the vaccinated. Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason announced the bad news that restrictions would persist for perhaps decades because vaccines do not work. Asked if there was no clear path out of the epidemic, now that measures are being proposed despite vaccinations, Guðnason said the virus was “unpredictable and something new comes up that changes what you thought a few months ago”. He also said that the protection of vaccines against infection was “lower” than previously thought…

So, maybe the American response we are seeing is get over it. Let’s just get on with life, because life is for living, not hiding and cowering in fear.

Hopefully this will translate into out-and-out resistance against any powers or agencies that try to use vaccines as a means of controlling people.

