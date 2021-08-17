The reaction within the United States to the capitulation of Afghanistan to the Taliban is wide and varied. Handlers for Biden the Imposter are even having an increasingly humiliating time.

Here is one photo that drew a lot of ire:

Kamala Harris, the… well… we do not exactly know what she is, showed her comprehension of the events with Afghanistan by tweeting something completely absurd. Here is my screen grab showing it – look at the bottom.

Wow.

What do you even say to this? This woman is so out of touch with reality that she says, “go get vaccinated?” – Dear Kamala: Please, for your own sake, just do not talk. Everything you do is just an embarassment.

Meanwhile, Imposter Joe is on vacation, and won’t be back until August 22.

Now, to be absolutely fair, there is very little that this feeble old empty suit could have done about this. He is not in charge of the country because somebody is in charge of him, and whoever that person (or persons) is, they have no problem using any situation possible to humiliate America and make their chosen figurehead look like the idiot.

That is not to say that Mr. Biden is “off the hook” – he isn’t. He is totally responsible for being a liberal, and he is totally responsible for what he does while in office, even though he should have never been there. (It will be very interesting if and when the various election audits show that this is precisely the case.)

Let’s look at the reactions to these events from various groups:

CNN is hiding its anger: The Clown News Network suddenly experienced a Random Moment of Journalism in this analysis piece. Let’s see how honest they are in the lede and first few paragraphs:

Biden’s botched Afghan exit is a disaster at home and abroad long in the making

The debacle of the US defeat and chaotic retreat in Afghanistan is a political disaster for Joe Biden, whose failure to orchestrate an urgent and orderly exit will further rock a presidency plagued by crises and stain his legacy. But a stunning Taliban blitzkrieg followed more than 20 years of US and allied policy failures, misunderstandings of Afghan politics and culture, public war fatigue and the culpability and corruption of the failed state’s leaders. And while Biden’s political and geopolitical rivals rush to exploit his mistakes, the true magnitude of the crisis can only be judged in the human tragedy of a people again subject to Taliban persecution. And a failure to fulfill the now apparently near-impossible tasks of evacuating all the Afghan translators, workers and fixers on whom the US relied and who now face Taliban retribution would besmirch America’s conscience and global reputation. “It is a stain on our nation’s integrity and honor that even just a few months ago, we were not meeting our obligation to the men and women, our Afghan allies who served alongside us,” Jake Wood, a former US Marine and Afghan war veteran, told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Sunday. “We owe them the special immigrant visas. We owe them safety, every bit as much as we owe safety to our embassy workers in Kabul. The US launched the Afghan war 20 years ago in a mood of vengeance, resolve and unity, after al Qaeda’s attacks on New York and Washington shattered the post-Cold War myth of American hyper power. It is ending it in a rushed race to get out, humbled by a primitive militia, that is nevertheless ready to die for jihad on its home soil and is re-imposing its feudal writ on a war-ravaged nation that bleeds foreign invaders dry.

Wow again. Bravo, Mr. Collinson, for an honest assessment in the first few paragraphs. Where were you during the Presidential campaign?

When CNN leads with such a scathing analysis of one of its own, as it presently does, that is bad news indeed for its token Democrat.

The running thread on Fox News’ website makes a claim that is likely to be true for a lot of Afghan war vets:

Afghanistan war veterans feeling demoralized, struggling with mental health amid US withdrawal With U.S. troops having left Afghanistan after nearly two decades of fighting in the region, many veterans who served in combat deployments are reportedly struggling with poor mental health and struggling to make sense of it all as they watch the Taliban retake the country. In an interview with Fox News , Independence Fund CEO Sarah Verardo said the organization has been fielding a flood of calls from military troop leaders, veterans and spouses who say they are feeling angry, isolated, and demoralized as they watch the latest developments unfold in Afghanistan.

Our prayers go with these men and women, who gave everything that a person can possibly give in good faith, only to see this betrayal.

India didn’t mince any words; this also showing in the Fox feed:

India’s Afghan Embassy calls president Ashraf Ghani ‘traitor’ who ‘screwed and f***ed everything up’ India’s Afghan Embassy has called out the country’s president Ashraf Ghani a “traitor” who “screwed and f***ed everything up” after he fled from the country on Sunday as the Taliban moved in on the capitol of Kabul. “We are all banging our heads in shame. Ghani Baba @ashrafghani fled with his crooks. He screwed and f***ed everything up,” the embassy tweeted Sunday evening. “We apologize to everyone for serving the fugitive. May Allah punish the traitor! His legacy will be a stain on our history.” The Taliban took control of Kabul’s Presidential Palace on Sunday just hours after Ghani’s departure. Following their takeover, hundreds of personnel have been evacuated from the U.S. Embassy. The personnel, along with Afghan refugees residing in Kabul, have moved to Hamid Karzai International Airport in an effort to flee the country.

Wow a third time. The “F” word in a tweet from an embassy. That has got to be very bad indeed.

So, what about the reaction from Joe, Jen and the Great Resetters in the White House? Fox also reported this, and apparently they got to it before anybody else did:

FIRST ON FOX: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is taking a break from her duties at the same time as controversy surrounds the silence of President Joe Biden, who is on vacation while the Taliban quickly seizes control of Afghanistan. Fox News sent questions to Psaki’s White House email address Sunday morning and received an auto-reply. Hours later, on Sunday evening, Fox News attempted once again to reach the White House spokeswoman. The same auto-reply, stating that the voice of the White House would not be available for the next week, was sent. “I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd,” read the email returned to Fox News. Instead, Psaki’s reply directs the press to reach out to other press officers in her absence.

This makes four “wows” in one news article.

“We’re sorry, the United States leadership is on vacation right now. If you wish for that vacation to be permanent, please press ‘1’. If you wish for somebody to call you back, please hang up and forget about it. If you wish to leave a message for the White House… <beep> we regret to inform you that our message box is full and cannot take any more messages. Please try again later. Have a nice day.”

Kind of says it all, doesn’t it? Actually it doesn’t. There is one more person who weighed in, and as usual, his words are epic. I bet you all already know who it is.

