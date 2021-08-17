CIA Operation Cyclone: Afghanistan Trap for the USSR 1978-79
1978-79: NSA head Zbigniew Brzezinki engineers a trap for the USSR in Afghanistan: “The purpose for coordinating with the Pakistani’s will be to make the Soviets bleed, for as much as long as possible..” For forty years the tragic consequences of CIA “Operation Cylone” have continued on…
