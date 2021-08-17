in Latest, Video

CIA Operation Cyclone: Afghanistan Trap for the USSR 1978-79

1978-79: NSA head Zbigniew Brzezinki engineers a trap for the USSR in Afghanistan: “The purpose  for coordinating with the  Pakistani’s will be to make the Soviets bleed, for as much as long as possible..” For forty years the tragic consequences of CIA “Operation Cylone” have continued on…

CIANSAZbigniew BrzezinskiOperation CycloneAfghanistan conflict

