UK Met Police say Prince Andrew is ‘not above the law’
‘No one is above the law,’ Met Police warns Prince Andrew, as force reexamines sexual assault allegations
The Metropolitan Police commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick, confirmed on Thursday that the force is conducting a review into the allegations of sexual assault against Prince Andrew, declaring that “no one is above the law.”
