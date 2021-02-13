“Absolute Proof” by Mike Lindell

As of Friday morning, there were 23 reviews of this two hour documentary on IMDb: 8 giving it 1 out of 10; 13 giving it 10 out of 10. The unflattering reviews deride Lindell as a crank, accuse him of using made-up data, and experts who are not really experts, such as Mary Fanning, co-author of The Hammer Is The Key To The Coup.

A lot of disinformation, misinformation and mischief has been spread around the November election; the so-called QAnon conspiracy postings which date to at least 2016 haven’t helped. Relying on anonymous sources is even more dangerous than relying on official ones; it isn’t clear how much of this Mike Lindell believes, but we don’t need anonymous sources now the conspiracy has been totally unmasked. Before returning to the documentary, let us review Russiagate.

This was a superficially absurd conspiracy theory that claimed Donald Trump was in the pockets of the Russian Government/the Kremlin/Vladimir Putin. Absurd as it was, just as many prosaic claims turn out to be false, so do many absurd claims turn out to be genuine, so it warranted some investigation.

We know now it was manufactured from the whole cloth, all of it, in short, there was not a nanogramme of truth in the claim. Furthermore, we know who started it and why, namely Hillary Clinton, who used it to distract from her violation of freedom of information laws and anti-espionage legislation. American citizens have served hard time for far less serious infractions of the law, yet the Clinton cabal gets a free pass.

The whole Russian collusion scam was based on the so-called Steele dossier. Christopher Steele is a former MI6 agent who hadn’t set foot in Russia for a decade or more, but he was clearly recruited to give these lies credibility. It is doubtful if he contributed significantly to its content. He was paid through the law firm Perkins Coie to disguise the source of funds (Clinton). This amounts to money laundering.

Donald Trump wasn’t the only person who didn’t take kindly to the contents of the Steele dossier; its calumny also resulted in protracted litigation at the High Court in London. In Aven, Fridman and Khan vs Orbis Business Intelligence Limited, Mr Justice Warby ruled: “Almost the only evidence comes from Mr Steele, in the form of hearsay. Even that has its limits.”

In other words, Steele’s so-called evidence was worthless, but he was far from the only player. The activities of Joseph Mifsud and Stefan Halper have not been fully documented, but we know Halper was paid handsomely for his dirty work, and that Mifsud attempted to dirty up George Papadopoulos. On October 6 last year, a heavily redacted handwritten note by John Brennan was declassified, a note that shows Brennan himself was aware of the scam Clinton was pulling. Incredibly, Politico claimed Trump was using this to “rewrite” the Russian probe. Yes, because it needed to be rewritten!

Whatever else went on behind the scenes, the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal by Facebook and Twitter in particular is a matter of public record, as is the shadow banning of Republicans and Conservatives.

On top of that, the anti-Trump conspirators have now as good as admitted they fixed the election, although they didn’t of course phrase it quite like that. A lot more could be written in this vein, for example, Project Veritas documented voter fraud in Minnesota, so how absurd is it to believe there was electronic fraud as well?

At around 1 hour 23 minutes is some excellent information backed up by a forensic report while at 1 hour 27 minutes we hear from Dominion Software itself.

Leaving this analysis aside, are we really expected to believe that Biden, who could hardly string two sentences together, was both more popular than Donald Trump and more popular than Obama in his first term? People who voted Democrat did so largely for two reasons: they are lifelong Democrats or they were voting specifically against Trump. Either way, the fraud was enacted, has been covered up, and Americans from all backgrounds are about to reap the whirlwind. Those living on the southern border and those working in the oil industry are doing so already.

