Tipping Point: THIS is What Happens When Governments Print To Infinity

Some say inflation isn’t coming, it’s already here. Others suggest we’re heading for deflation. I guess it depends where you look. What is evident is that governments are pumping more money into their economies than ever before in history by a large margin. Central banks are buying up assets with their digital printing press. There has never been an example of this activity that ends well and yet they’re all going full force into it. But this time is different, right?

Christine Lagarde calls rising bond yields ‘undesirable’ as ECB steps up purchases to soothe the market | Markets Insider

Christine Lagarde calls rising bond yields ‘undesirable’ as ECB steps up purchases to soothe the market Christine Lagarde said the ECB was concerned rising bond yields could weigh on the recovery. The ECB said it would step up the pace of bond purchases to try to support lending in the economy. Rising bond yields have worried markets in recent weeks – but European yields fell after the decision.

Government Stimulus Is Blowing Up a Massive Economic Bubble | SchiffGold

Last Price

US Continuing Claims Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) (R1)

US Continuing Jobless Claims SA (L1)

Unemployment



Justin Trudeau’s Debt Binge Shows Limits in Canada’s Sharp GDP Contraction – Bloomberg

Homebuyers Are Heading to Florida During Covid, but Nearly as Many Are Moving Out – WSJ

Homebuyers Are Heading to Florida During Covid, but Nearly as Many Are Moving Out David Gewirtz never got used to the heat, even after 15 years in Florida. Still, Mr. Gewirtz, who grew up in New Jersey, and his wife, Denise Amrich, liked their adopted hometown of Palm Bay, Fla., and probably would have stayed if it weren’t for the “brutal” hurricanes.

Lumber Prices to Extend Surge as North America Shortfall Deepens – Bloomberg

High fertilizer prices could last through spring planting season

High fertilizer prices could last through spring As farmers were bringing in a bountiful harvest after three years of less than ideal conditions, there was a sense of relief after a roller-coaster year set off by the pandemic. A year later, commodity prices have climbed out of the basement and are heading up to the attic.

Crude Oil Prices Today | OilPrice.com

Crude Oil Prices Today | OilPrice.com Crude oil prices & gas price charts. Oil price charts for Brent Crude, WTI & oil futures. Energy news covering oil, petroleum, natural gas and investment advice

Why $4-a-Gallon Gas May Be Coming Your Way This Summer

Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

JavaScript is not available. Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

JavaScript is not available. 1 MILLION VENEZUELAN BOLIVAR NOTE. I’ve covered this issue for years quite closely and it didn’t take a fortune teller to realize what would happen. Once inflation gets out of control, it’s extremely difficult or impossible to stop. Good luck, Fed #venezuela #inflation pic.twitter.com/gmKqGiLLXg

JavaScript is not available. BillAckman joins the group believing that inflation will pick up and its impact will be felt in markets. As far as I’m concerned, people are going to hate me more than ever. That’s ok. Be prepared for the worst. Hope for the best. Diversify. Hedge your bets.

JavaScript is not available. “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

JavaScript is not available. IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart pic.twitter.com/hbimVKzeta

JavaScript is not available. CLUBHOUSE. I’m thinking about doing a daily Clubhouse chat. Anyone would be able to come on and ask me questions directly. I want to do something that other creators are not doing.

JavaScript is not available. I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I’ll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it. 2/2 #clubhouse #clubhouseapp

JavaScript is not available. The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

